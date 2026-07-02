Aging in Atlanta Independence is worth celebrating at every age Experts say maintaining independence as we age takes planning, support and intentional habits. Crabapple Senior Center participants with harpist Lisa Handman in one of the many programs provided through Fulton County Senior Services. (Courtesy of Senior Services North Fulton)

By Rachel Brown Kirkland – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 55 minutes ago Share

Aging while maintaining a sense of independence is important for everyone, experts say. But it doesn’t happen without planning. “Independence is much more than just doing everything alone,” said Heather Terry, community relations director for Senior Services North Fulton. “Aging well means having the right supports in place and knowing how to connect with different resources so they can continue doing the things they want to do.” In Fulton County, several services are available to help seniors tap into the right support to continue enjoying free and full lives in their 60s and beyond. Those resources include avenues to help seniors maintain regular exercise, ongoing positive social connections, appropriate living situations, transportation and more.

Older adults often experience recurring losses, face increased health challenges and must navigate difficult decisions about issues such as driving and living independently. But making their wishes known ahead of time is key to maintaining independence even as life situations change, said Kweli Rashied-Henry, interim director of Fulton County Senior Services. “Even through those changes that happen, you still have to be able to find your joy and do the things that you love,” Rashied-Henry suggested. “(And) just be mindful that (changes) are in no way a reflection of diminished independence.” Kweli Rashied-Henry is the interim director of Fulton County Senior Services. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government) She added that her department helps connect older adults with help for their specific needs through various programs and a hotline, called STARline, where a real person can help answer questions about housing, transportation, medical care, technology or how to make social connections.

“Seniors themselves are interested in continuing to be productive as they get older,” Rashied-Henry said. “They want to be useful. They want to have a purpose. They want to have some responsibility ... for something or someone.”