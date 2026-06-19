Aging in Atlanta The wisdom of Georgia fathers, one saying at a time A Father’s Day collection of wisdom, humor and hard-earned lessons from dads and grandfathers. Father’s Day is a chance to honor the contributions, wisdom and love of the men who shape generations to come. (Sara Naomi Lewkowicz/The New York Times)

By Yolanda Harris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Some of life’s most valuable lessons don’t come from a classroom or textbook. They come from a father, grandfather or mentor whose guidance leaves a lasting imprint. Long after their words are spoken, the lessons remain. Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions, wisdom and love of the men who helped shape our lives. Their advice and memorable sayings reveal lessons of perseverance, faith and integrity — values that continue to influence generations that follow. Whether spoken by a grandfather or remembered by a loved one, these phrases have endured because they carry lessons about family, character and the impact one person can have on another.

“Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.” It was a lesson Tondric Johnson often heard from his father, Tonja Johnson. The message became especially meaningful in college. “I wasn’t getting any playing time and kind of got down on myself,” Tondric recalled. Instead of giving up, he remembered his father’s advice and stayed prepared. When opportunity knocked, he was ready to answer. “Don’t let the side down.”

English professor David Krause lived by a simple principle: Family comes first. “He was always there for us,” said his son, Steve Krause. “When Dad told us, ‘don’t let the side down,’ he meant, don’t let the family down.” The lesson stayed with Steve and became a guiding principle in his own approach to parenting.

Steve Krause (left) pictured with his sons. (Courtesy of Steve Krause) “When one of us succeeds, we all succeed.” “My dad is the most inspirational figure in my life,” said pharmacist Dr. Hector Clarke. Growing up in Jamaica, Hector Clarke Sr. quit school in eighth grade to help support his mother, who was raising 10 children on her own. Later, he carried that same spirit of sacrifice into raising his 12 children. “He put aside his dreams to pour into us so that we could achieve ours,” said Clarke. Through his father’s example, he learned that struggle is not something to be ashamed of and that work often requires sacrifice for the benefit of those who come after us.

“Always have a little money in your pocket.” “My dad has always taught me the value of work ethic and generating your own income,” shared Chase Hudson. As a child, if he asked his father for something, he’d say, “I’m not going to buy it for you, but I’ll give you a job so you can make the money yourself.” His father’s disciplined approach to money management taught him the importance of generating income beyond a paycheck so that wealth builds over time. “Your word is your bond, and your credit is better than cash.” No excuses, just results. That’s how Anthony Drummer described his father, Lawrence Drummer Sr.

“If you tell somebody you’re going to do something, do it!” his father often said. Now a dad to twin boys himself, Drummer passes along that lesson to his children, adding a reminder to keep God first. Anthony Drummer (middle) pictured with his sons Christian and Donovan. (Courtesy of Anthony Drummer) “If you don’t want the sermon, don’t ask the preacher.” If Sylethia Bryant asked her dad for money, she knew a lecture on saving would follow. “My dad can split a penny five ways,” she joked. “The one thing he always preaches to me and my sister is to save money.” Sylvester Bryant didn’t just talk about financial responsibility; he modeled it. His commitment to saving paid off in a big way: When his daughters graduated, he and their mother gifted each of them a car and a house.

“If I tell you a Junebug can pull a tractor, don’t ask a question. Just start hitching up.” Thaddius Macon learned early that he could trust anything his stepfather, Frederick Thompson, told him. “If someone asked me to build a space shuttle, I believed that I could do it because he instilled confidence in me.” His advice shaped the father and husband he is today. “Everything that I am, my commitment to my family, my work ethic, is all because of my dad.” Thaddius Macon (right) pictured with his father Frederick Thompson. (Courtesy of Thaddius Macon) “Do not embarrass the family.” It’s a seed George Hansen plants every day at school drop-off, encouraging his five children to make good choices. “Have a great time, enjoy yourself. We think you’re fantastic. Do not embarrass the family!” he tells them.

He’s said it so often that his kids now recite it before he does. “So far, with just a few hiccups, it works,” Hansen said. George Hansen from Dallas, Georgia poses for a photo with his daughter Rowyn. (Courtesy of George Hansen) “Leave no man behind.” “When I found out I was being promoted to sergeant, I couldn’t think of a better person to pin my stripes than Orrick Curry,” said Kevin Henderson. For over 25 years, he has looked to Curry as a mentor and father figure, someone whose guidance helped shape both his career and character. Today, Curry extends that same support to the next generation through The Forge Academy, a mentoring program offered by 100 Black Men of Douglasville Inc.