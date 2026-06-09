Aging in Atlanta Coastal retreats for rest, reflection and renewal For travelers seeking a slower pace, these coastal destinations prioritize comfort, wellness and meaningful experiences. Perched atop a seaside cliff, Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Rhode Island overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. (Courtesy of Alex Paul Photography)

By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2 hours ago Share

Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” does it for me every time, delivering my soul to a place of calm and balance with its soft lyrical cadence, driving out all the worldly chatter. The echoes of crashing ocean waves have the same effect. When extra incentive is needed for drifting off to sleep or a much-needed distraction, I reach for sounds of the sea. However, when an absolute reset requires more than a song or a sound machine, I find myself on the sand.

These five destinations provide a coastal respite in addition to a personal transformation. The atrium at Sea Island offers a peaceful retreat designed for relaxation. (Courtesy of Sea Island) Sea Island Resort, Georgia In this lush sanctuary along the Golden Isles of Georgia, Sea Island can curate a three-day itinerary from sunup to sundown, prioritizing your well-being. From early morning coffee at The Cloister to saddling up for a five-mile ride on the private beach, the itinerary moves at your pace. Explore the waterways on a kayak before an afternoon of Pilates or a group yoga class. An immersive spa day, from signature massages to holistic sessions, silences the noise.

For Ella Kent, director of spa, athletics and well-being at Sea Island, understanding the menagerie of services that unite to achieve wellness is vast and different for everyone.

“We understand that true well-being is not always just about being pampered in a spa,” she explains. “Vibrant, active aging guests seek an eclectic mix of adventure, movement, contemplation and as well as bodywork in an exceptional spa. Sea Island is perfectly suited to cater to all four and craft the perfect blend of experiences.” This type of getaway is increasingly important to the health of everyone, she says. “In our normal day-to-day lives, it’s almost impossible to disconnect from the demands of the day, the obligations of work and family, the noise of social media, and the expectations to be relevant and heard. What we are missing is time to reflect on our deeper purpose.” The Outer Banks, North Carolina With more than 120 miles from the southern island of Ocracoke to the northern tip of Carova, the string of islands called the Outer Banks of North Carolina drops you on the Atlantic’s dramatic edge. Over fourteen small villages present national parks, miles of beach and endless rental homes for a quiet solo stay or a family retreat. Multiple wellness centers along the stretch of oceanfront offer various treatments to help zero in on your journey. For many, The Sanderling, located on Currituck Sound, is the epitome of rejuvenation, providing a private coastal oasis that immediately delivers the daily grind mentality into a coastal state of mind.

Comfort, luxury and privacy drive your stay. Allow the staff to schedule your sessions: full moon or sunrise yoga, stargazing, and spa experiences. The Fall Release: A Return Inward women’s retreat is a three-night, all-inclusive immersive experience shedding burnout and renewing rhythm. Bungalows Key Largo, Florida Located along the northern most island of the Florida Keys, Bungalows Key Largo is an adults-only, all-inclusive waterfront retreat. Set on 12 acres overlooking the bay, its 135 private bungalows provide the perfect unwind incentive. Focusing on a wellness escape for two, the Waterfront Wellness Package provides yoga sessions and spa experiences whether on the beach or inside your bungalow. A variety of immersive self-care experiences fill the menu, and all you have to do is choose. It’s laid-back island atmosphere allows you to do as much or as little as you want. A sunset sail ends the day with perfection. Massage and meditation offerings at Little Palm Island are designed to create a sense of calm and rejuvenation. (Photo courtesy of Zimmerman PR) Little Torch Key, Florida One of the treasures of the Florida Keys and only accessible by boat, this four-acre adults-only resort of Little Palm Island on Little Torch Key feels more like the Caribbean than off the coast of Florida. Once the hideaway for Harry Truman and other presidents, it later became a private luxury resort in the late 1980s, America’s only private island resort.