Wellness Can facial massage sculpt your face? There’s a catch An Atlanta-based expert explains what the popular treatment can (and can’t) do. Daniela Ezratty (left), owner of Virginia-Highland-based Ezratty Integrative Aesthetics, meets with a client to discuss facial balancing. (Courtesy of Ezratty Integrative Aesthetics)

By Lauren Finney Harden – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago Share

Botox and other injectables may seem to have taken a backseat as more people embrace natural alternatives to a lifted, more sculpted face. One trendy treatment gaining attention is facial massage, which can help contour and define facial features. An Atlanta-based expert explains how it works, what happens during a session and what results to realistically expect.

What is facial massage? Facial massage is an umbrella term for many different hands-on techniques to manipulate facial muscles, fascia and the lymphatic system. It could be advertised as a sculpting facial, contouring massage or lymphatic facial massage. “The goal is to move lymphatic fluid, to release fascia and release tension,” Daniela Ezratty, MSN, ACNP-BC, and owner of Ezratty Integrative Aesthetics in Virginia-Highland, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It also increases circulation to the face, which can contribute to the glowy, dewy appearance people often notice afterward. How does it work? Facial massage manipulates big muscles in the face, such as the masseters, temporalis and platysma, as well as fascia.

“Fascia is connective tissue that wraps around and supports everything, such as muscles, fat, blood vessels and nerves,” said Ezratty, explaining that the fascia around facial muscles plays an important role in treatment outcomes, determining facial movement, tension and mobility.

“For example, if we are working on the frontalis or forehead muscle, there’s also fascia on top of it,” she said. “You have to release both to get results.” There are several approaches to facial massage. The European style, which Ezratty offers, tends to be gentler and more rhythmic, with the practitioner following the lymphatic chain through the face and neck. Some techniques, such as gua sha, percussion massage or specialized devices, often use more pressure. Many of today’s sculpting and lifting facial massages combine multiple techniques, combining manual manipulation, including lymphatic drainage, reflexology and buccal massage, which involves work inside the mouth. A temporary fix In the right hands, your face should be bouncy, glowy and dewy after a facial massage. The results are akin to a nonsurgical, temporary face-lift, Ezratty explained. “You should see marked results in the cheek area, jawline, under eyes and in any puffiness.” However, she cautions that results can be quickly undone because of lifestyle choices. “One margarita that night, and you’re going to be puffy the next morning, although maybe not as much as you were the day before.”