Aging in Atlanta America at 250: Taking the scenic route through family memories From scenic views to roadside attractions, make time to rediscover the joy of exploring by car. Seven States Flag Court is the garden’s most famous viewing spots, offering a view of seven states on a clear day. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison)

By Judith Garrison – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 12 minutes ago Share

When America turns 250 years old this July, generations of families will have already spent decades making memories at Rock City atop Lookout Mountain, Georgia. What began as an unlikely hilltop attraction created by Garnet Carter, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, entrepreneur, in the early 1900s has become a road-trip tradition, drawing visitors with its winding paths, sweeping views and whimsical charm. Grounded in family and memories, the American road trip is making a comeback. Making summers exciting and weekends an adventure, larger-than-life destinations like Rock City deliver the marvel of nature with no cellphone required.

The rock garden on the mountain In the 1930s, Garnet and Frieda Carter turned rocks into magic. They invited everyone to their community, dubbed Fairyland with streets named Peter Pan and Aladdin. Historical records explain it was Frieda who created the garden footprint. Walking out the back door of her home, she carried a ball of string, allowing the end to trail behind her, memorizing her path which remains much the same today. One of the legacy barns, originally painted by Clark Byers, which is an iconic piece of Americana. Many are disappearing due to age or neglect. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) The real challenge became luring travelers off the main highway to their out-of-the-way, mountaintop garden. Their ingenious advertising campaign became the hook that created a destination. A simple directive to “See Rock City” became cemented in American road trip psyche when painter Clark Byers traveled main roads leading into Chattanooga, searched for barns that drivers could see from long distances and painted the message in bold white lettering. The words caused motorists to wonder and become intrigued enough to detour. After 90 years and 900 barns, people continue to arrive to see what the fuss is all about, making its advertising a story unto itself, a milepost of the road-trip journey.

Building upon its legacy, the modern gardens continue to expand its available landscape but never at the cost of giving into technology or keeping up with the massive theme parks where experiences are fashioned by lasers and extremes.

Doug Chapin, CEO of Rock City Enterprises, explains its geological wonder. “It is a beautiful place here. It’s hard to quantify,” he said. To him, Rock City’s beauty and magic can only truly be appreciated in person. “We want to make sure we’re connecting with people’s hearts and minds, to inspire them and bring them out of their everyday humdrum. For us to be able to do that for families is an important part of everything that we do.” Hop in the car and set out an adventure For Atlantan Stephanie Stuckey, the memory of hopping into her family’s Ford Country Squire station wagon brings her childhood back in focus. Their frequent family road trips, including multiple visits to Rock City, scripted her life growing up in Georgia. “Any notion that we were a sophisticated bunch,” laughs Stuckey, “was quickly dispelled by the top rack loaded with unmatching luggage battened down with bungee cords. Beneath the flat surface of the back seat hid the wondrous fold-up bench seats that, to my childhood mind, were a marvel of ingenuity. We would build our own cities, creating a sovereign realm just for us. I credit a lot of my survival skills to those family road trips, fighting for food and attention. My ability to tell stories can be traced to creating our own entertainment, blissfully watching the world roll by backward through a windshield.” Stuckey continues to feel the giddiness of a good road trip. Every time she takes to the road in search of the wild and wacky, she considers it a privilege of independence and choice, attributes that are uniquely American.

A place of enchantment Chapin understands that everyone wants to be connected to something bigger than themselves. Not simply a pretty place, Rock City curates memories. “For us to be able to do that for families is an important part of everything that we do,” he explains. “I always think it’s fun that the barns said ‘See Rock City;’ it was a call-to-action. We’re not going to explain anything else, and you’re just going to have to come see it.” Celebrating America250, Rock City is leaning into the barn-and-birdhouse legacy through creative collaboration, says Pepper Raper, public relations manager of Rock City Enterprises. “We’ve partnered with local artists to reimagine these icons through large-scale barn and birdhouse sculptures across Chattanooga. Each is unique and inspired by locations at popular attractions.” Celebrating the country’s birthday as well as road-tripping to iconic destinations, a new journey is designed around the Chattanooga area. Sites include the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga Library-Downtown, the Choo Choo and more.

High Falls and Lover’s Leap from the Observation Point which also includes sweeping views of Chattanooga and the valley below. (Courtesy of Leonard Garrison) But first, enjoy Rock City’s enchantment. Walk through the Hall of the Mountain King viewing ancient rock formations accented by art installations. Never miss the trolls scattered throughout the garden, influences of Frieda’s German heritage. Of course, there’s Fat Man’s Squeeze which tests everyone’s squeeze quotient. Through Rainbow Hall to the Balanced Rock to Fairyland Caverns and Mother Goose Village, across the Swing-A-Long Bridge and Sky Bridge, you make your way to Lover’s Leap where seven states come into view. Open daily, the gardens are both kid- and pet-friendly. Certain areas are ADA accessible and detailed accessibility guides are available. Most of the trails include a large number of steps which prohibits strollers and wheelchairs. Rock City is a place where generations experience moments together, explains Raper, a sure testament to the appeal of the destination.