“Now, they can prove with science that beauty improves our health,” he said. “And so as designers, the way it’s being reported is that we’re affecting people’s health.” In other words, good design isn’t just about how things look — it’s about how they make us feel.

Here are five wellness-driven design trends that caught our eye.

Bold prints, bold mood

Neutrals aren’t gone, but they’re definitely not the stars of the show anymore.

Hazel Mazel, an artisanal home decor and gifts company, caught attention with vibrant prints and colors splashed across glassware, throws and wall art. “Color changes energy,” said Ruth Singh, a manager with the brand. “It boosts mood and sparks creativity.” That same sense of fun showed up throughout the Market. Boy Smells, the Los Angeles brand known for its gender-inclusive scents and bold packaging, displayed color-blocked candles and sculptural fragrance bottles that doubled as decor.

Words of affirmation

Wellness often comes down to rituals and reminders, and brands are finding ways to slip those into everyday items.

Little Words Project drew attention with its stackable bracelets etched with affirmations like “Be Kind,” “Fearless” and “Worthy.”

It wasn’t just accessories. Candles, journals and even home decor were stamped with positive phrases and “angel numbers.” You might pick one up without even realizing it’s meant to give you a little boost.

Sleep hygiene gets an upgrade

The “sleep economy” isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and this year’s Fall Market proved that design is part of the story. Showrooms spotlighted cooling fabrics, aromatherapy sprays and linen sets all promising a better night’s rest.

One standout was Nodpod’s weighted eye mask, which applies gentle pressure across the eyes to help the body relax and drift off more easily. Atlanta entrepreneurs Lori Oliver and Jill MacRae, co-founders of The Inactive Company, say there’s real science behind sleep quality. Morning sunlight helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, while keeping cool through the night supports deeper, longer sleep. “Sleep is the only human performance factor you can’t hack,” Oliver previously told The AJC. “You can’t bake it, you can’t cheat it and you can’t take a supplement for it.”

Food prep: Sustainable and stylish

Even kitchen basics are getting an upgrade. As I walked through the showrooms, food storage and prep tools looked so good you’d actually want to leave them out on the counter.

Whole Foods Market recently predicted that packaging design will soon influence consumer behavior more than ever before. “Today’s consumers are drawn to eye-catching artwork that was previously reserved for wine labels but now brings an aesthetic appeal to everyday items and staples,” the grocer explained in a news release.

That trend was on full display at Fall Market — from brightly colored kitchen timers shaped like lemons to a whimsical “Italian Summer” section featuring pasta-shaped food clips, olive wine stoppers and other playful yet practical kitchen tools.

Outdoor wellness takes center stage

The biggest ideas this year aren’t just happening indoors. Designer Ryan Hughes predicted that the future of outdoor spaces will be “intentional, holistic and personal,” noting that the pandemic may have turned backyards into second living rooms, but now those spaces are being reimagined as part of daily wellness — places to gather, unwind or simply breathe a little easier. Brands like Quality Works, which showcased its Scandinavian-inspired outdoor furniture, reflected that shift toward thoughtful design and craftsmanship. Across the showrooms, there was furniture built for all-weather comfort, lighting integrated into patio pieces and smart tech that makes outdoor time feel effortless.

“This is important,” Keeley said. “It matters to how you live and how long you live.”