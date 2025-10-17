Rediscover the charm and value of vintage finds

“High-quality vintage items have lived through decades of love and appreciation, cared for and cherished by owners,” she said. “When you hold a vintage piece, you’re holding part of its history, its story, and the energy of the people who valued it.”

Those who visit her store share the same sentiment. For Chaney, it’s not simply about affordability but individuality and connection to an item’s artistry and finding a piece of yourself attached. Choosing vintage items preserves history while giving it a new life.

“I believe the past has a place in the present, and authenticity — whether in objects or in ourselves — never goes out of style,” she said.

And this goes beyond clothing and jewelry. Athens home designer Sherry Pellegrino of Saving Time Design Inc. searches for pieces with a story to incorporate into her new home builds, adding instant character. Imagine turning grandma’s old China cabinet into a built-in for the living room or pantry.

“Suddenly, it’s not just furniture but honoring memories and weaving them into everyday living, creating spaces that can be enjoyed for generations to come,” she said.

Paired with modern pieces, vintage items create a style that feels collected and personal. Every home has a story to tell. And everyday objects that once went unnoticed are now resurfacing as stylish, nostalgic treasures.

Always a treasure hunt

The value of any item is based on personal value, and for vintage shoppers, they always know what strikes a chord.

Growing up in Alabama, Ann McDermitt remembers going with her parents to a weekly auction house.

“I watched as items came through and remember my dad cautioning me not to raise my hand,” she says. Her favorite discovery is her Heywood Wakefield table that became her college desk, then her dining table as a young adult, and now remains a part of her empty nest home.

Price plays a factor for McDermitt, but quality and condition determine whether her sought-after pottery goes home.

“I look for glazes and shapes that indicate the era and design, as well as how they could be reused in my home.”

Always on the lookout, Loren Deal of Athens never passes a shop that declares antiques, junk or vintage inside. She recalls shopping alongside her mother, who made every find unique.

“If it pulls at my heartstrings,” Deal said, “it’s a keeper.” As for clothing, she always wonders what kind of woman would have worn the dress.

Christmas collectibles tug at Donna Arnold’s heart. A consummate cook and entertainer, her New Jersey home showcases vintage pieces from the Victorian era, especially those that spark a childhood memory.

“I miss the days when people used nice dishes, glasses, and a fabric tablecloth to set a proper table,” Arnold shared.

Lisa Nicholson of Clarkesville revels in the joy of the hunt and the discovery. She’s always on the lookout for Fiesta Ware dishes, and as a pharmacist, she searches for old pharmacy objects. It’s nostalgia that drives her picks; those evoking childhood memories.

Vintage selections become heirlooms, traveling from one generation to the next, providing future generations an understanding of history. To some, choosing the real thing respects creativity and originality.