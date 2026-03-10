Wellness Feeling off days after daylight saving time? Here’s why. 4 expert-backed ways to help your body adjust to “springing forward.” Here's how to adjust to daylight saving time if you’re still feeling groggy. Photo by Shane on Unsplash.

If you’ve been feeling sluggish, unfocused or just a little off since the time changed, you’re not alone. “Springing forward” gives us more evening daylight in the warmer months, but that one-hour shift can also throw off your body’s internal clock, leaving people feeling sluggish, unfocused or just a little off.

Here’s how and why the time change affects your health. How one hour throws everything off Your body operates on an internal clock called the circadian rhythm, which certain factors, including light, can affect it. “With DST, between March and November, your body is exposed to less morning light and more evening light, which can throw off your circadian rhythm,” said sleep medicine specialist Dr. Phyllis C. Zee, Northwestern Medicine reported. That single, little one-hour jump throws your entire rhythm out of sync, making it harder to fall asleep and wake up when you need to. And if you were already sleep-deprived, the effects can be even worse.

The hidden health risks The consequences of daylight saving time aren’t just about feeling groggy. Research shows that in the days following the switch, there’s a spike in heart attacks, strokes and even car accidents. In fact, one Michigan study found a 24% increase in heart attacks the Monday after daylight saving time begins, the American Heart Association reported.

Here’s why. The sudden loss of sleep and shift in the body’s circadian rhythm puts stress on the cardiovascular system, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Sleep deprivation increases levels of cortisol, the stress hormone that can contribute to higher blood pressure and inflammation — two key risk factors for heart attacks and strokes. RELATED 3 expert tips for helping kids adjust to daylight saving time Additionally, when your body’s internal clock and the sun’s clock are out of sync, it can throw off key systems that control your heart rate and blood pressure. Some studies also suggest that getting less morning light can also impact blood vessel function, making it harder for them to stay healthy. The abrupt change can also worsen anxiety, depression and mood swings. “There seems to be more depression, anxiety and even suicidal thoughts around the time the clock changes both in March and in the fall,” Dr. David Merrill, an adult and geriatric psychiatrist, told Health. How to reset your internal clock If you’re still struggling to adjust, here are four ways to help your body reset, according to experts.