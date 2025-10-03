‘Food desert to food paradise’: A tour of Adair Park

The Adair Park Porches & Pies festival brings crowds to the neighborhood for a day of pie samples. (Courtesy of Austin Randall of JAR Productions/Adair Park Today)

From sandwiches to cocktails — and a homemade pie festival — get a taste of this Atlanta neighborhood.

From sandwiches to cocktails — and a homemade pie festival — get a taste of this Atlanta neighborhood.

In one of those back rooms is a map of Adair Park that shows how the neighborhood is bordered on all three sides by transportation: MARTA, the Beltline and Metropolitan Parkway, a federal highway.

Dianat can often be found at his co-working space and business incubator CreateATL. Inside the colorful building, the front room opens to Sassy’s Cafe, where coffee and frozen fruit smoothies are on the menu; Scraplanta keeps a satellite “scraplet” location in the back with bins of miscellaneous craft supplies; and cozy back rooms offer space to work and collaborate.

Pouya Dianat, the president of Adair Park Today, has owned businesses in the Adair Park neighborhood for about 15 years, and in that time he’s seen it grow from “a food desert to a food paradise,” he said.

Dianat can often be found at his co-working space and business incubator CreateATL. Inside the colorful building, the front room opens to Sassy’s Cafe, where coffee and frozen fruit smoothies are on the menu; Scraplanta keeps a satellite “scraplet” location in the back with bins of miscellaneous craft supplies; and cozy back rooms offer space to work and collaborate.

Pouya Dianat, the president of Adair Park Today, has owned businesses in the Adair Park neighborhood for about 15 years, and in that time he’s seen it grow from “a food desert to a food paradise,” he said.

Adair Park neighborhood president Pouya Dianat shows how the Adair Park neighborhood is enclosed on all sides by transportation: the Beltline, MARTA and Metropolitan Parkway. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)

Dianat said he believes that what sets Adair Park apart from other Atlanta communities is how connected the neighbors are to one another and the businesses in that area.

“The care that a neighbor gives someone else here is unparalleled,” he said.

Dianat suspects part of what has allowed more restaurants to flourish over the years is the neighbors’ willingness to support both the legacy businesses and the new places that move in.