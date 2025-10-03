‘Food desert to food paradise’: A tour of Adair Park

Pouya Dianat, the president of Adair Park Today, has owned businesses in the Adair Park neighborhood for about 15 years, and in that time he’s seen it grow from “a food desert to a food paradise,” he said.
Dianat can often be found at his co-working space and business incubator CreateATL. Inside the colorful building, the front room opens to Sassy’s Cafe, where coffee and frozen fruit smoothies are on the menu; Scraplanta keeps a satellite “scraplet” location in the back with bins of miscellaneous craft supplies; and cozy back rooms offer space to work and collaborate.
In one of those back rooms is a map of Adair Park that shows how the neighborhood is bordered on all three sides by transportation: MARTA, the Beltline and Metropolitan Parkway, a federal highway.
Adair Park neighborhood president Pouya Dianat shows how the Adair Park neighborhood is enclosed on all sides by transportation: the Beltline, MARTA and Metropolitan Parkway. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)
Dianat said he believes that what sets Adair Park apart from other Atlanta communities is how connected the neighbors are to one another and the businesses in that area.
“The care that a neighbor gives someone else here is unparalleled,” he said.
Dianat suspects part of what has allowed more restaurants to flourish over the years is the neighbors’ willingness to support both the legacy businesses and the new places that move in.
Here’s a starting point for those looking to taste the neighborhood.
Although it’s grown well beyond those roots (and is set to have more than 50bakers and 70 pies this year), in its 11th year it exemplifies the innovative, food-as-love spirit of the neighborhood, Dianat said. Attendees can purchase a tasting pass for $15 to try up to 10 pie samples and vote on their favorite. There will also be a pie eating contest, a marketplace and music.
This year, the festival will crown a surprise Pie Queen, who has agreed to make pies for the festival. (Hint: the inaugural queen may own a popular string of bakeries, plus a few soft-serve shops).
A cross-section of the Samborghini sandwich from Sammy's, complete with fresh bolillo, ham, mortadella, salami and provolone. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)
Abrams Fixtures
This mixed-use development has brought a slew of new restaurants to the neighborhood, including sandwich shop Sammy’s, cocktail bar 7th House and Japanese fine dining restaurant Ryokou. Kick off an Adair Park food tour with a filling lunch at Sammy’s and choose from an impressive variety of sandwiches, limeades and coffee drinks. Those who time the visit right may run into co-owner Jason Furst at the counter. If so, ask him about his Friends of Sammy’s project for more great recommendations around the city.
7th House's cocktail omakase menu changes each month to reflect the corresponding zodiac sign. (Courtesy of Catalina Selvagn)
While the Beltline’s approach can herald rising rents, Dianat said the Beltline Marketplace‘s presence in Adair Park has brought two restaurants to a container building beside the trail. The Beltline Marketplace is a program that offers affordable commercial space to local businesses along the Beltline, according to its website.
A pot of tea and a Turkish coffee with two Turkish delights are on the menu at Sassy's Cafe in the CreateATL space. (Olivia Wakim/AJC)
Just up the road is Sassy’s Cafe inside CreateATL, Dianat’s coffee shop named after his mother and loosely inspired by his Persian roots. A day pass to work there is $5, but if you’re just stopping in to get a Turkish coffee, a Colette Bread pastry or a “Paradice” drink (a frozen, blended fruit beverage with lime, tajin and sumac garnish) it’s free to sit in the cafe.
Finally, Sauce Queen recently reopened along Catherine Street after temporarily closing for the summer, chef India Johnson said. It has an “elevated bodega” feel with pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches like the Adair Park Club (smoked turkey breast, provolone, red onion, spinach and sweet pickleback mayo on grilled sourdough) and a market featuring Johnson’s small-batch seasonings and sauces, plus food products from other local businesses.
And here’s one extra restaurant that’s technically outside of Adair Park — Pedro’s Tacos attached to Zone 3 Car Wash was touted by Dianat as one of the best taco places in town.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
