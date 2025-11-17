How a Facebook comment about Charlie Kirk cost an Emory professor her job

"Good riddance." Hours after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Emory University cancer researcher Anna Kenney posted a remark on a friend’s Facebook page. She thought little of it — until the next morning, when her words were splashed across the social media platform "X" alongside her photo and employer details. Within days, the post had gone viral, a Republican politician called for her firing and Emory University cut ties with her. AJC reporter Thomas Lake sits down with Kenney to examine how a single comment ignited a firestorm and what her story reveals about the boundaries of free speech in the digital age. Credits: AJC | Charlie Kirk Show/Facebook | Media Matters | Anna Kenney | Thomas Lake/AJC | The Hill | Greenville News | The Guardian | Iowa Public Radio | Buddy Carter/X | Leftism/X

2:45