How a Facebook comment about Charlie Kirk cost an Emory professor her job

"Good riddance." Hours after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Emory University cancer researcher Anna Kenney posted a remark on a friend’s Facebook page. She thought little of it — until the next morning, when her words were splashed across the social media platform "X" alongside her photo and employer details. Within days, the post had gone viral, a Republican politician called for her firing and Emory University cut ties with her. AJC reporter Thomas Lake sits down with Kenney to examine how a single comment ignited a firestorm and what her story reveals about the boundaries of free speech in the digital age. Credits: AJC | Charlie Kirk Show/Facebook | Media Matters | Anna Kenney | Thomas Lake/AJC | The Hill | Greenville News | The Guardian | Iowa Public Radio | Buddy Carter/X | Leftism/X

2:45
AJC | 43 minutes ago

Fired for Kirk posts, former Emory professor weighs cost of free speech

Georgia students flock to Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk killing

Ga. teacher urged to resign after Charlie Kirk post is suing her employer

43m ago
