Why college campuses are falling victim to disturbing hoax calls
In an environment of mass shootings, police across the U.S. are getting swamped with fake 911 calls reporting campus shooters, part of a disturbing trend. These hoaxes are costing schools and law enforcement critical time and resources while terrifying students. Authorities warn the calls aren’t just disruptive—they’re dangerous and can even turn deadly when officers respond to false emergencies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | The Associated Press | Wired | Wichita Eagle | Wichita Police Department
