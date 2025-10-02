News

Why college campuses are falling victim to disturbing hoax calls

In an environment of mass shootings, police across the U.S. are getting swamped with fake 911 calls reporting campus shooters, part of a disturbing trend. These hoaxes are costing schools and law enforcement critical time and resources while terrifying students. Authorities warn the calls aren’t just disruptive—they’re dangerous and can even turn deadly when officers respond to false emergencies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | The Associated Press | Wired | Wichita Eagle | Wichita Police Department

1:44
AJC | 15 hours ago
Today's Video Headlines

Why college campuses are falling victim to disturbing hoax calls

Fine dining meets Southern storytelling at Georgia Boy

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae gets real on faith and freedom in identity

Dining Guide Top 50 LOOP

More Videos

Georgia Boy Dining Guide Square Video

Georgia Boy Dining Guide Square Video

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

How the Atlanta Dream is building culture and community

At College Park’s Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream is doing more than winning games — they’re redefining Atlanta’s sports culture.

Aria Dining Guide Square Video

Aria Dining Guide Square Video

Little Bear Dining Guide Square Video

Little Bear Dining Guide Square Video