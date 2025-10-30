ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.
In just one week in October, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more spending than in any other U.S. city. The aggressive campaign is targeting local law enforcement with promises of $50,000 bonuses and generous benefits, potentially pulling officers from already understaffed police departments. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan explains why this push signals a major shift in federal immigration enforcement in the South. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YouTube | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC
Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?
AJC|Getty|GSU Libr.|@radiokristen;@chardonier1988;@parmesean.rodriguez/TT|The Boring Co.|Zeam|Joby Avi.| CBSNY|Amtrak|ANF|WMATA|MARTA|ATL Beltline|UrbATL|Clever
Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence
Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.
Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture
For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT
Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide
In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.