ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

In just one week in October, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more spending than in any other U.S. city. The aggressive campaign is targeting local law enforcement with promises of $50,000 bonuses and generous benefits, potentially pulling officers from already understaffed police departments. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan explains why this push signals a major shift in federal immigration enforcement in the South. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YouTube | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

In TV ad blitz, ICE makes a play for Atlanta police officers

ICE has restarted detention in controversial South Georgia immigrant jail

Rep. Williams presses White House on conditions in Atlanta’s ICE field office

Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence

Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.

Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture

For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT

Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide

In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.