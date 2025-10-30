ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

In just one week in October, ICE spent nearly $950,000 on ads in Atlanta — more spending than in any other U.S. city. The aggressive campaign is targeting local law enforcement with promises of $50,000 bonuses and generous benefits, potentially pulling officers from already understaffed police departments. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan explains why this push signals a major shift in federal immigration enforcement in the South. Credits: AJC | DVIDS | ICE | White House/YouTube | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

2:20