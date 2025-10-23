Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?
Atlanta used to have one of the biggest streetcar systems in the country, moving 154 million people a year. By the 1970s, MARTA was supposed to be the South’s version of D.C.’s Metro, but decades of political gridlock and lack of funding left the city stuck. In Atlanta, 77% of people commute by car, even as cities around the world are experimenting with hyperloops, ferries and air taxis. With the 2026 World Cup coming and light rail plans possibly in the works, Atlanta is at a crossroads. Can the city finally catch up? Editor’s note: This video has been updated to include additional details from MARTA. Credits: AJC | Getty | Georgia State University Library | @radiokristen/TikTok | @chardonier1988/TikTok | @parmesean.rodriguez/TikTok | The Boring Company | Zeam | Joby Aviation | CBS New York | Amtrak | Atlanta News First | WMATA | MARTA | Atlanta Beltline Inc.|Urbanize Atlanta|Clever
Is Atlanta truly the mecca for Black entrepreneurs?
Atlanta is often seen as a hub for Black entrepreneurship, but do the numbers back it up? Credits: AJC | Getty | Herndon Home Museum | Mirtha Donastorg/AJC
Chattahoochee Hills Mayor Video
Bodycam footage shows Richard "Richie" Schmidt making a threatening remark about a vocal constituent while speaking with a police officer. Credit: Jon Neiditz
Chattahoochee Hills Mayor Audio
Audio recorded by theChattahoochee Hills city manager features mayor candidate Richard "Richie" Schmidt. Credits: Jon Neiditz | Chattahoochee Hills City Council
Her doctor said ‘forget about motherhood.’ She refused.
Tanika Gray Valbrun, founder of The White Dress Project, shares how a painful diagnosis led her to turn heartbreak into advocacy for fibroid awareness.