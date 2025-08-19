Opinion MARTA set standard for the South. Now, it needs bold, visionary leadership. A safe, reliable, and connected transit network helps workers reach jobs, residents access opportunity and businesses compete globally. (Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC)

By Katie Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago link copied

Sixty years ago, the Georgia General Assembly, working alongside metro Atlanta leaders, created MARTA, the first modern rapid transit system planned for the Southeast. In 1971, voters in Fulton and DeKalb counties approved the sales tax referendum that funded it, choosing a bold and forward-looking future for regional transit. When MARTA rail service launched in 1979, Atlantans lined up to experience something the South had never seen before: a modern, connected system that symbolized progress and regional ambition.

While other metros across the Southeast focused solely on highways, Atlanta chose a different path. We built a system that fueled economic growth, connected communities, and projected a vision of shared prosperity. That vision has lost momentum. Over the past decade, as the agency navigated COVID-19, shifting ridership trends, and leadership transitions, MARTA has struggled. The system that once represented our boldest ideas is no longer delivering the reliability and confidence that residents, workers, and businesses across the region need. Explore We asked readers how to fix MARTA. To start: More tracks, better experience. Despite historic public investment and broad political support, MARTA continues to face long and unpredictable wait times, persistent capital construction delays, safety concerns, and declining ridership. These challenges have eroded public trust. New GM must return transit system to excellence Now is the time for the MARTA Board to take decisive action. The selection of the next general manager and CEO is a defining opportunity. MARTA needs a visionary, accountable, and proven leader who can meet this moment.

Katie Kirkpatrick

The next GM must be equipped to tackle operational issues head on, restore rider confidence, and inspire MARTA’s workforce with a renewed sense of mission. This job is as much about vision as it is about execution. It is about returning MARTA to the standard of excellence that defined its earliest years and setting a new benchmark for the Southeast. On Aug. 14, the MARTA board named a new interim GM, Jonathan Hunt, who will play a pivotal role in preparing the system for what lies ahead. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, MARTA must perform. As a strategic advisor helping to guide Mr. Hunt, I will encourage him to lead with urgency, motivate frontline employees, and ensure the system operates at the highest level when the world is watching Atlanta. Explore I got lost taking MARTA, but I’ll ride again MARTA still has the potential to be one of our region’s greatest economic development assets. A safe, reliable, and connected transit network helps workers reach jobs, residents access opportunity, and businesses compete globally. It supports tourism, moves people in and out of our downtown venues, and shapes how the world sees our region. Business leaders want to help MARTA reach its full potential MARTA is essential to our region’s economic, reputational and operational success.