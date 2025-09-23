Every meal at Atlanta's Mujō is a once-in-a-lifetime experience

You’ll never have the same meal twice at Mujō — and that’s the point. The Atlanta sushi bar, proudly described as sexy and striking by maître d' Katy Reese, crafts each meal around fleeting moments, authentic ingredients and the art of trust. With fish flown in from Japan twice a week, executive chef J. Trent Harris invites guests to savor the impermanence of every bite. The sushi counter emphasizes this feeling with lighting that seemingly replicates an intimate stage performance. Its dark, moody ambiance mixed with a rotating menu makes Mujō a top fine dining destination and one of Atlanta's unique foodie experiences. Learn more about Mujō from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:26