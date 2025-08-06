News

Suspect in Fort Stewart shooting identified

Military officials at Fort Stewart held a press conference after a shooting on base left five soldiers injured. A fellow soldier, identified as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, opened fire with a personal handgun in a unit area just before 11 a.m. He was quickly tackled and taken into custody by other soldiers. The base was placed on lockdown, which was lifted about an hour later. All five injured soldiers are in stable condition. Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation with help from the FBI and Army CID. Credits: AP | WJCL

