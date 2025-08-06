error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Suspect in Fort Stewart shooting identified

Military officials at Fort Stewart held a press conference after a shooting on base left five soldiers injured. A fellow soldier, identified as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, opened fire with a personal handgun in a unit area just before 11 a.m. He was quickly tackled and taken into custody by other soldiers. The base was placed on lockdown, which was lifted about an hour later. All five injured soldiers are in stable condition. Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation with help from the FBI and Army CID. Credits: AP | WJCL

1:21
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

Victims stable, suspect ID’d in shooting at Fort Stewart, officials say

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:40

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

Placeholder Image
1:20
FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

Placeholder Image
1:56

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

Placeholder Image
1:15
FROM UATL

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:13

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

Placeholder Image
1:22

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

Placeholder Image
1:26

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

Placeholder Image
1:07

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School is a playmaker. Credits: AJC