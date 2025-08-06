Five soldiers were shot during a shooting at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m. and all gates remain closed. The incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

Area schools placed on lockdown Several Liberty County schools were also placed under lockdown due to the incident, including Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary and Snelson-Golden Middle School. "We are continuing to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the school system said in a statement. "Thank you for your patience and support as we prioritize the safety of our campuses." Shooting at Fort Stewart in SE Georgia, casualties reported Casualties have been reported during a shooting at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m. and all gates remain closed. The incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. "Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing," the base stated. Personnel are asked to stay inside during the lockdown, which includes the 2ABCT area and the Wright and Evans Army Airfield. The base is near Hinesville, about 40 miles from Savannah. "Lock down your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors," the post said in a statement. "Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership."

Casualties have been reported during a shooting at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m. and all gates remain closed. The incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

“Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the base stated.

Personnel were asked to stay inside during the lockdown, which includes the 2ABCT area and the Wright and Evans Army Airfield. The base is near Hinesville, about 40 miles from Savannah.

“Lock down your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors,“ the post said in a statement. ”Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership.”

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp said his family was saddened by “today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.” He said his office remains in close contact with law enforcement on the ground.

“We are keeping the victims, their families and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” Kemp said.

FBI Atlanta said its Savannah office was aware of the incident and was coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division for “any assistance that might be needed.”

All Appling County schools are also under lockdown.

Appling County schools and Liberty County schools were also placed under lockdown due to the incident, including Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary and Snelson-Golden Middle School.

“We are continuing to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the Liberty school system said in a statement. “Thank you for your patience and support as we prioritize the safety of our campuses.”

The incident did not prompt a lockdown or high alerts at Fort Benning near Columbus or Fort Gordon near Augusta.

— Staff writer Jozsef Papp contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.