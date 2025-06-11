error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Police and protesters clash in Atlanta as ICE protests spread across U.S.

Hundreds attended an immigration protest on Buford Highway Tuesday in response to recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the metro Atlanta area. The rally went well into the evening, ending with tear gas and fireworks hurled at police. The demonstration came on the heels of mass protests and clashes with police last weekend in Los Angeles. A wave of similar protests is spreading in major cities across the country, echoing the resistance seen in one of California's designated sanctuary cities. The AJC's Lauturo Grinspan spoke with protesters and followed them as tensions rose with police.

ICE arrests sparked fear on Buford Highway. For many, business hasn’t recovered.
6 arrested in immigration protest that drew hundreds along metro Atlanta’s Buford Highway

Police and protesters clash in Atlanta as ICE protests spread across U.S.

Immigration protest on Buford Highway ends in clashes with police, tear gas, and fireworks.

Watch the AJC short documentary "Can Oysters Save a Sinking Island?"

Hogg Hummock is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO) / YT

Colleges can now directly pay athletes. How could this transform sports?

How the Nature Gurlz are reclaiming history through healing walks

Cascade Springs, once a Civil War site, now hosts the Nature Gurlz. Credits: AJC | Marc Stewart | The Atlanta Inquirer

