News

Police and protesters clash in Atlanta as ICE protests spread across U.S.

Hundreds attended an immigration protest on Buford Highway Tuesday in response to recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the metro Atlanta area. The rally went well into the evening, ending with tear gas and fireworks hurled at police. The demonstration came on the heels of mass protests and clashes with police last weekend in Los Angeles. A wave of similar protests is spreading in major cities across the country, echoing the resistance seen in one of California's designated sanctuary cities. The AJC's Lauturo Grinspan spoke with protesters and followed them as tensions rose with police.

1:25