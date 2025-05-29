News

How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

More than seven months since Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina still feels the major impacts of the storm. Asheville and surrounding towns continue to rebuild damaged infrastructure and homes, while also experiencing a sharp decline in tourism. The AJC’s Fraser Jones returns to his mother’s home in Asheville to hear from local residents as they reflect on the progress they’ve seen so far and what the community needs moving forward. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

2:56