How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

More than seven months since Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina still feels the major impacts of the storm. Asheville and surrounding towns continue to rebuild damaged infrastructure and homes, while also experiencing a sharp decline in tourism. The AJC’s Fraser Jones returns to his mother’s home in Asheville to hear from local residents as they reflect on the progress they’ve seen so far and what the community needs moving forward. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

AJC
Credit: Norfolk Southern

Hurricane Helene severed vital Asheville rail links. One key line is back.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State aids Georgia farmers, timber producers ravaged by Hurricane Helene
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

19-year-old college student released by ICE describes conditions in detention

Ximena Arias-Cristobal returns home after weeks in ICE detention. Credits: AJC | City of Dalton | Atlanta News First

49m ago
How a prominent southern city is still recovering after Hurricane Helene

Western North Carolina is still feeling the impact of Hurricane Helene. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

Face-scanning orb verifies your humanity at an Atlanta store

A company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers a way to prove you're human. Credits: AJC | Getty | World / YT | world.org | Scientific Reports | Coinbase

Atlanta Dream basketball star gets custom UATL grill

Grillz by Scotty created a custom UATL grill for Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard. Credits: AJC | Atlanta Dream | @grillzbyscotty; @rhyne.howard; @issarae / IG

Who are the Black nerds taking over cosplay?

Black cosplayers are demanding space for themselves in places like Dragon Con, the largest multi-media, pop culture convention of its kind.

