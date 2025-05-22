Since Hurricane Helene brought flooding and historic destruction to western North Carolina, railroad companies have been working around the clock to rebuild the lost miles of track.
Norfolk Southern announced this week that Asheville-area business have finally seen full service restored — but there is still work to be done.
The Atlanta-based railroad operates more than 1,100 miles of tracks in North Carolina, and the hurricane forced it to rebuild 13 miles of it between Newport, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina. Construction wrapped at the end of March and the first freight train passed through Asheville at the end of last month.
What’s known as the “AS Line” runs from Salisbury, North Carolina, to Morristown, Tennessee, and then into the rest of the railroad’s extensive eastern U.S. network.
Next up for Norfolk Southern is rebuilding another 16 miles of lost rail, that includes the historic Old Fort Loops route, by this winter. That could someday pave the way for a return of passenger rail traffic to the region, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported.
Credit: Norfolk Southern
Credit: Norfolk Southern
Jacksonville-based CSX, which operates about 1,700 miles of track in North Carolina, saw about 60 miles destroyed in Tennessee and North Carolina. It resumed partial service to Spruce Pine, North Carolina, in January and plans to complete its reconstruction efforts this fall.
“Our crews and contractors are working simultaneously from both ends of the rail line to establish access in challenging terrain and difficult to reach areas to reconstruct the railbed,” CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“We’ve made some really good progress.”
For Asheville, the return of freight rail will also help alleviate road congestion as cargo moves back onto the rails, Norfolk Southern said.
“This is more than a return to normalcy, it’s a huge step in ensuring the resiliency of our business in the long term,” said Kevin McKinney, an operations manager with dry bulk transportation company Underwood & Weld, in a statement about the news.
Credit: Central Atlanta Progress
Credit: Miguel Martinez
