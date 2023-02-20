Spring Travel Guide: Hit the trails, ride the rapids and climb to new heights

Peach Springs, Arizona

Rafting through the Grand Canyon is a bucket list item for many, one that must be planned well in advance through an authorized national park outfitter with a long waitlist, and the trip can last for up to two weeks. But there’s a quicker option at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Reservation that abuts Grand Canyon National Park. The tribe’s Hualapai River Runners is the only outfitter offering one-day rafting trips through the canyon, with a two-day option available. These trips include a shuttle down into the canyon to the put-in point on the Colorado River, lunch along the banks, hiking and climbing at Travertine Cavern Falls and seeing heritage sites while learning about the history of the tribe from a certified Hualapai river guide. The first 12 miles on the river have plenty of churning whitewater rapids, with the rest of the trip a smooth float in swift water beneath the scenic majesty of the canyon walls. Stay in Peach Springs at Hualapai Lodge, which is the shuttle departure point for rafting trips. Grand Canyon West has many other activities and attractions, including the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped, glass-floored walkway that juts out over the canyon providing views to the bottom 4,000 feet below.

Hualapai River Runners. $399 and up for rafting trips. 900 East, AZ-66 (Historic Route 66), Peach Springs, Arizona. 888-868-9378, grandcanyonwest.com/explore/colorado-river-rafting. Peach Springs at Hualapai Lodge. $145 and up. 900 East AZ-66, Peach Springs, Arizona. 928-769-2231, grandcanyonwest.com/stay/lodge

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Bramwell, West Virginia

For off-road-vehicle enthusiasts, southern West Virginia is almost heaven (as the song goes) because it’s home to the renowned Hatfield-McCoy Trails. This multi-county system contains one of the largest networks of ATV trails in the world with more than 1,000 miles running through the mountainous terrain. Spring is considered the best time to visit because it’s mud season from all the snowmelt, a huge plus for ATVers, and the trails are lined with blooming trees and wildflowers. A good base of operation for exploring the trails is the tiny, historic town of Bramwell on a peninsula of the winding Bluestone National Scenic River. Though the town feels remote, it’s only 14 miles from I-77 and provides easy access to the Pocahontas Trail System, which links to three other systems of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Stay at Riverfront ATV Resort with cabins and riverfront RV sites available just outside Bramwell. If you’re not bringing your own ATV, rent from nearby Eagle ATV Rental and Guided Tours, which has new models of single-rider ATVs and larger side-by-side units (SXS) for two-to-four people. The SXS units have built-in navigational screens that provide self-guided tours of the trails. Also of note, the Bramwell Spring Tour of Homes is in early June when tours of the Victorian-era mansions from the Coal Baron days are offered.

Eagle ATV Rental and Guided Tours. $300 and up daily. 804 Mount Olive Road, Bramwell, Virginia. 304-460-8687, eagleatvtours.com. Riverfront ATV Resort. $73 and up. 3331 Simmons River Road, Bramwell, Virginia. 828-755-8091, www.riverfrontatvresort.com

Credit: Jack Roberts Credit: Jack Roberts

Red River Gorge, Kentucky

In the highlands of eastern Kentucky, the 29,000-acre Red River Gorge Geological Area inside Daniel Boone National Forest has many outdoor adventure opportunities for hikers, mountain bikers and paddlers, but what stands out is the rock climbing. This is a major destination for climbers and rappellers from around the globe who come to access more than 3,000 routes on 100 cliffs spread throughout the National Natural Landmark known in the climbing community as “The Red.” Whether you’re a seasoned climber or a novice, Red River Gorge Guides offers expert guided trips to the best routes in the gorge, provides all climbing gear and can tailor excursions to match your experience level. Natural Bridge State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages and a campground with easy access to the gorge. A don’t-miss spot for the climbing community is Miguel’s Pizza Restaurant (1890 Natural Bridge Road, www.miguelspizza.com/about) across the road from the state park. More than just a pizza place, Miguel’s operates a rock-climbing shop where you can purchase gear and local guidebooks, and has multiple lodging options for climbers.

Red River Gorge Guides. $80 and up for guided climbs. 415 Natural Bridge Rd. 859-230-3567, redrivergorgeguides.com. Natural Bridge State Resort Park. $105 and up for lodging. 2135 Natural Bridge Road, Red River Gorge, Kentucky. 606-663-2214, parks.ky.gov

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Negril, Jamaica

In western Jamaica, you can do much more than lounge on the beach with an umbrella drink at one of the region’s outdoor adventure parks. Choose from multiple adventures or bundle them together at places like Jamwest Motorsports and Adventure Park and the Chukka Ocean Outpost. Jamwest began as a racetrack driving experience and has expanded to include more outdoor activities such as ziplining, horseback riding, and safari tours exploring the island’s wetlands, rainforests and grasslands. Chukka has locations throughout Jamaica, but the Ocean Outpost focuses on water sports and has a jungle river tubing experience as well as ziplining and horseback riding. Stay in treehouse-style accommodations at the adults-only all-inclusive resort Sunset at the Palms, which offers add-on adventure experiences at both parks.

Jamwest Motorsports and Adventure Park. $195 for the full-access tour. Old Hope, Little London. 876-957-4474, www.jamwest.com. Chukka Ocean Outpost. $170 for the Best of the West tour. Sandy Bay, Lucea. 876-619-1441, chukka.com/destinations/jamaica. Sunset at the Palms. $445 and up. Norman Manley Blvd., Negril. 876-656-8080, www.thepalmsjamaica.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cumberland, Maryland

It’s possible to bike (or hike) between Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along two historic non-motorized pedestrian pathways: The 154-mile Great Alleghany Passage (GAP) and the 184-mile Chesapeake and Ohio Canal (C&O). If you don’t want to make such a long journey, explore both paths from their nexus point in the small mountain town of Cumberland in the Alleghany Mountains halfway between D.C. and Pittsburgh. A good place in town to help with a journey in either direction is Wheelzup Adventures. One of a small number of Black-owned outfitters in the U.S., Wheelzup’s mission is to make outdoor adventures easily accessible to all through shuttle services, rentals, tours and trip planning, whether you’re hiking, biking or kayaking. But the highlight is biking the nearby sections of the GAP and the C&O trails and staying overnight in nearby trail towns like Frostburg. The Alleghany Trail House in Frostburg is a bed and breakfast catering to bikers with its own bike repair shop and shuttle service to various points on the GAP and the C&O.

Wheelzup Adventures. Free community bike-and-hikes occur weekly; full-day bike rentals $60 and up. 86 Baltimore St. 240-362-7021, www.wheelzupadventures.com. The Alleghany Trail House. $109 and up. 156 E. Main St., Frostburg, Maryland. 240-580-9795, www.alleghenytrailhouse.com