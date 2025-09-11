Newport, Rhode Island

Once the summer playground of America’s richest, Newport remains a powerhouse of Gilded Age splendor.

The Breakers, Marble House and Rosecliff remain the crown jewels of Newport’s architectural opulence, each now a museum and open for tours and events that make it easy to imagine yourself in high society. Less known is Rough Point, the sprawling estate of tobacco heiress Doris Duke — once known as “the richest girl in the world.” Duke’s Newport Restoration Foundation, supported by Jackie Kennedy, helped preserve the city’s heritage.

Credit: Jerry Rabinowitz Credit: Jerry Rabinowitz

Palm Beach, Florida

If Newport was the period’s summer capital, Palm Beach was de rigueur in the winter. In fact, many would argue the Gilded Age never really ended here. The Breakers Palm Beach has a history of both disaster and reinvention. Oil tycoon Henry Flagler first opened the doors in 1896, but the hotel we see today was built around 1926. Still run by Flagler’s descendants, it offers a seamless blend of history and luxury for guests. For a deeper dive into Flagler’s vision, tour Whitehall, his 75-room beaux arts palace turned museum. Built in 1902 as a wedding gift for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan, Whitehall set the tone for Palm Beach as America’s ultimate winter retreat. Palm Beach also once hosted E.R. Bradley’s infamous Beach Club, an invite-only hideaway where presidents and royalty gathered for illegal high-stakes gambling. Opened in 1898, Bradley ran the private club for more than 50 years without being robbed or raided, according to the Palm Beach Post. Today, its legend lives on in local lore, Bradley Park and in a popular bar off Flagler Drive.

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

The Georgia Sea Islands