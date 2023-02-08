RECIPES: Make a restaurant-worthy meal for your valentine

Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

One of the favorite starters is a Sweet Potato Bisque made with chicken stock and topped with creme fraiche.

“We have these amazing, robust local sweet potatoes that we use as chips and roasted in risottos,” Smith said. “You can bite into them raw and they just have this natural sugar.”

For the main course, steak is one of the stars of the show, and Smith is doing it with a couple of twists.

“We’re presenting a coffee-rubbed filet mignon, with a bearnaise sauce, and charred shishito peppers,” he said. “The way I always do a steak is in a pan, and you get that nice crust, and it adds that level of umami you wouldn’t get any other way.”

He added that when he’s pan-searing a steak, he always uses a thermometer to check for the correct internal temperature.

“It’s scientific,” he noted, “and if it’s properly calibrated, it’s always right.”

For his part, Collins’ Valentine’s dessert is a seemingly simple red velvet layer cake, which he adapted for home cooks and made decadent with rich cream cheese frosting and a silky chocolate glaze.

“We try to make things that are approachable, and that guests know, but we put them in a form they haven’t seen before,” he explained. “But I like sticking with the classics.”

Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Sweet Potato Bisque

This Valentine’s Day starter is a sweet and savory soup that comes together quickly, with flavors of ginger and coconut milk, and a dollop of sour cream to finish.

Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Filet Mignon

Coffee Demi-Glace

Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Red Velvet Cake

This delicious and decadent Red Velvet Cake created by 5Church executive pastry chef Ben Collins features a cream cheese frosting and a silky chocolate glaze, making it the perfect ending to a romantic dinner.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Glaze

Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

The Violet Valentine

This cocktail is gin-based, with a floral and fruity taste, perfect for a romantic night out. The Creme de Violette adds a unique floral aroma and a hint of sweetness. The violet garnish adds a beautiful color and a touch of elegance.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.