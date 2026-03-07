recipe collection 7 easy ways to cook tofu and add it to your meal plan Easy ways to add the versatile plant-based protein to savory and sweet recipes. From soup to pudding, you can cook tofu in a variety of ways to add more plant-based protein to your meals. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 31 minutes ago link copied

To eat less meat, I’m learning how to cook tofu. Made from soybeans, tofu is a versatile, affordable source of plant-based protein that keeps my family of athletes fueled. After months of experimentation, I’ve landed on these seven easy methods for incorporating refrigerated and shelf-stable silken tofu into our favorite meals. Even better — my kids actually love it. Make tofu "boneless wings" by tossing shallow-fried tofu with buffalo sauce made from equal parts hot sauce and butter. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal Constitution/food styling by Kate Williams)

7 easy techniques to cook tofu Grate, grill, blend, simmer, freeze, fry or air-fry tofu to replace meat, dairy or eggs in your favorite savory and sweet recipes. Here’s how: Pan-frying and shallow-frying TLDR: Cook tofu in oil (any amount from a splash to a deep-fry) until browned with a crisp exterior and creamy interior.

deep-fry) until browned with a crisp exterior and creamy interior. Best for: Serving as-is, adding to stir-fries, tossing in sauce for buffalo “wings.”

Type: Firm, extra-firm and super-firm refrigerated tofu.

Prep: To get the best browning, make sure the tofu is well-drained. For a firm texture, press the block between paper towels using a heavy weight, such as a sheet pan topped with a can of tomatoes, for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking. Slice the tofu into steaks, cut it into cubes or use your hands to tear it into bite-sized chunks for a craggly texture that soaks up sauce. To fry, add the oil of your choice to a skillet (nonstick is easiest, but not required) and heat until shimmering over medium-high heat. Season the tofu with salt, herbs and spices. For a crisp coating, dredge the tofu in cornstarch (don’t fret if it feels tacky); the bready coating will puff and crisp in the hot oil. Cook until golden brown on at least two sides, 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain before serving. You can eat fried tofu as-is, toss it in a sauce, or incorporate it into stir-fries or other saucy dishes.

Enjoy air-fried tofu "chicken fingers" dipped in ranch dressing or ketchup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

Air-frying TLDR: Use a countertop air fryer to heat and crisp tofu for a drier, crunchier exterior than you’ll get from pan-frying.

get from pan-frying. Best for: Tofu “chicken fingers,” adding to stir-fries

Type: Firm, extra-firm and super-firm refrigerated tofu.

Prep: Prep the tofu the same way you’d do for frying: Drain, press if desired, then slice, dice or tear into pieces. Experiment with the shape of your tofu pieces to maximize how much fits inside your air fryer. Heat the air fryer to 400 degrees. Season the tofu and dredge in cornstarch if desired. Add the tofu to the air fryer basket and spray the top of the tofu with oil spray. Cook until crisped and browned on the first side, 6-7 minutes, then remove the fryer basket, flip the tofu and spray the second side with oil. Return to the air fryer and continue to cook until crisp on the second side, 5-6 more minutes. You can use the air-fried tofu in the same way you’d use pan-fried; my kids especially like it when sliced into fingers and served with ranch, ketchup or other dipping sauce. Turn broiled marinated tofu into a vegetarian banh mi. Spread both sides of a demi baguette with a mixture of hoisin and mayonnaise, then top with the tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, sliced jalapeno and lots of fresh cilantro leaves. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

Broiling or grilling TLDR: Use the high heat of a broiler, grill or grill pan to give tofu a deeply caramelized exterior with a bit of char.

Best for: Sandwiches like BBQ “burgers” and vegetarian banh mi

Type: Extra-firm and super-firm refrigerated tofu; marinated tofu.

tofu. Prep: Drain and dry the tofu, then slice into ½-inch-thick planks. Heat the broiler to high with an oven rack as close as possible to the heating element. Line a sheet pan with foil and grease the foil with oil. Or heat a grill or grill pan to high, and thoroughly grease the grill. Season the tofu (if it hasn’t already been marinated) and drizzle with oil. Cook the tofu planks until deeply browned, 3-5 minutes per side. Crisped tofu is a healthful substitute for browned ground beef in vegetarian chili. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)

Grating and crisping TLDR: Use a box grater to shred tofu into teeny bits that are dried and crisped for a texture that’s quite similar to browned ground meat.

dried and crisped for a texture that’s quite similar to browned ground meat. Best for: Any dish that calls for ground meat: tofu chili, “meat” sauce, tacos

Type: Extra-firm and super-firm refrigerated tofu.

Prep: Drain and dry the tofu, then shred on the large holes of a box grater. Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line one sheet pan with aluminum foil for each block of tofu. Combine each block of grated tofu with ¼ cup oil, 2 teaspoons spices and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Bake 40-45 minutes, stirring halfway through. Simmer diced tofu in miso broth for a simple, delicious soup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams) Simmering

TLDR: Simmering tofu is the easiest way to add vegetarian protein to soup.

Best for: Miso soup and hearty vegetarian stews.

Type: Shelf-stable silken tofu (medium, firm and extra-firm) and soft refrigerated tofu.

Prep: Drain and dry soft refrigerated tofu, then dice. Gently slide silken tofu from its packaging, then dice. Add the diced tofu to miso and other brothy soups and simmer gently until warmed through. For thicker stews, such as mapo tofu, blanch the tofu in boiling water for a minute until slightly firm before adding to the stew. Silken tofu adds vegetarian protein and a smooth texture to chocolate pudding. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams) Blending TLDR: Whirl silken tofu in a blender to make a versatile egg or cream substitute.

Best for: Adding vegan protein to smoothies, and making desserts and salad dressings.

desserts and salad dressings. Type: Shelf-stable silken tofu (any firmness).

Prep: None

Custardy soft silken tofu is delicious straight from the package, drizzled with sesame oil or chili crisp. Its water-packed tender texture also purees into a smooth cream when given a few minutes in a blender. Add some to a smoothie for extra protein or blend with herbs, garlic and olive oil for a vegan ranch dip or dressing. To make a decadent yet wholesome chocolate pudding, combine 2 parts melted chocolate and 1 part silken tofu in a blender with sugar and vanilla to taste. Blend until smooth, then transfer to serving bowls. Chill until firm before serving. For a meatier texture, freeze, then thaw your tofu before cooking recipes like these tofu tacos. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams) Freezing then thawing TLDR: Freezing then thawing removes water and restructures the tofu to give it a meatier texture that absorbs marinades.

thawing removes water and restructures the tofu to give it a meatier texture that absorbs marinades. Best for: Marinated and grilled “barbecue,” crumbled fauxrizo, vegan paneer.

Type: Any, although firm and extra-firm refrigerated tofu are the most common.

Prep: Freeze the tofu directly in its packaging for at least 12 hours or up to six months. Thaw completely in the refrigerator or on the counter, then remove from the packaging and drain. Press the tofu using a heavy weight, such as a sheet pan topped with a can of tomatoes, for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking.