7 easy ways to cook tofu and add it to your meal plan

From soup to pudding, you can cook tofu in a variety of ways to add more plant-based protein to your meals. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
To eat less meat, I’m learning how to cook tofu. Made from soybeans, tofu is a versatile, affordable source of plant-based protein that keeps my family of athletes fueled. After months of experimentation, I’ve landed on these seven easy methods for incorporating refrigerated and shelf-stable silken tofu into our favorite meals. Even better — my kids actually love it.

Make tofu "boneless wings" by tossing shallow-fried tofu with buffalo sauce made from equal parts hot sauce and butter. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal Constitution/food styling by Kate Williams)
7 easy techniques to cook tofu

Grate, grill, blend, simmer, freeze, fry or air-fry tofu to replace meat, dairy or eggs in your favorite savory and sweet recipes. Here’s how:

Pan-frying and shallow-frying

To fry, add the oil of your choice to a skillet (nonstick is easiest, but not required) and heat until shimmering over medium-high heat. Season the tofu with salt, herbs and spices. For a crisp coating, dredge the tofu in cornstarch (don’t fret if it feels tacky); the bready coating will puff and crisp in the hot oil. Cook until golden brown on at least two sides, 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain before serving. You can eat fried tofu as-is, toss it in a sauce, or incorporate it into stir-fries or other saucy dishes.

Enjoy air-fried tofu "chicken fingers" dipped in ranch dressing or ketchup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Air-frying

Heat the air fryer to 400 degrees. Season the tofu and dredge in cornstarch if desired. Add the tofu to the air fryer basket and spray the top of the tofu with oil spray. Cook until crisped and browned on the first side, 6-7 minutes, then remove the fryer basket, flip the tofu and spray the second side with oil. Return to the air fryer and continue to cook until crisp on the second side, 5-6 more minutes.

You can use the air-fried tofu in the same way you’d use pan-fried; my kids especially like it when sliced into fingers and served with ranch, ketchup or other dipping sauce.

Turn broiled marinated tofu into a vegetarian banh mi. Spread both sides of a demi baguette with a mixture of hoisin and mayonnaise, then top with the tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, sliced jalapeno and lots of fresh cilantro leaves. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Broiling or grilling

Heat the broiler to high with an oven rack as close as possible to the heating element. Line a sheet pan with foil and grease the foil with oil. Or heat a grill or grill pan to high, and thoroughly grease the grill.

Season the tofu (if it hasn’t already been marinated) and drizzle with oil. Cook the tofu planks until deeply browned, 3-5 minutes per side.

Crisped tofu is a healthful substitute for browned ground beef in vegetarian chili. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Grating and crisping

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line one sheet pan with aluminum foil for each block of tofu. Combine each block of grated tofu with ¼ cup oil, 2 teaspoons spices and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Bake 40-45 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Simmer diced tofu in miso broth for a simple, delicious soup. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Simmering

Add the diced tofu to miso and other brothy soups and simmer gently until warmed through. For thicker stews, such as mapo tofu, blanch the tofu in boiling water for a minute until slightly firm before adding to the stew.

Silken tofu adds vegetarian protein and a smooth texture to chocolate pudding. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Blending

Custardy soft silken tofu is delicious straight from the package, drizzled with sesame oil or chili crisp. Its water-packed tender texture also purees into a smooth cream when given a few minutes in a blender. Add some to a smoothie for extra protein or blend with herbs, garlic and olive oil for a vegan ranch dip or dressing.

To make a decadent yet wholesome chocolate pudding, combine 2 parts melted chocolate and 1 part silken tofu in a blender with sugar and vanilla to taste. Blend until smooth, then transfer to serving bowls. Chill until firm before serving.

For a meatier texture, freeze, then thaw your tofu before cooking recipes like these tofu tacos. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Freezing then thawing

If you’re frying frozen then thawed firm tofu, be sure to press out as much liquid as possible before cooking. There is more liquid in there than you think! If you’d like to marinate the tofu, cut it into planks and let it soak for at least an hour, then sear or grill in planks or break into ground meat-like crumbles before cooking. (Crumbled thawed firm tofu works especially well as a chorizo-like taco filling.)

Frozen and thawed silken tofu turns into thin wisps of soy bean curd. These can be stirred into broth, giving it a texture not unlike egg drop soup, or pressed firmly into a block, then cut and fried. These cubes have a squeaky-chewy texture similar to paneer or haloumi.

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

