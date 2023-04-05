RECIPES: Learn to make these three essential sauces

The second must-know workhorse sauce, gravy, resembles velouté. Both are starch-thickened sauces, made from stock stirred into a butter-flour roux.

Gravy is very often the resulting benefit of searing meats. Protein is coated with flour and seared in fat. The drippings, or brown bits in the pan, form the flavor backbone and help thicken the sauce.

Braising normally suggests short ribs, pot roast or beef stew, but the technique can also be used for cooking dishes that take shorter cooking times, like this recipe for pork chops with onion gravy, a country classic. Braising joins the power of both dry and wet heat: a hot sear followed by gentle cooking in a flavorful, aromatic broth that makes its own gravy. The pork chops are dusted in seasoned flour, a sauce is made, and the meat simmers in the gravy in the oven.

It’s important to note that you can use all-purpose or white whole wheat flour for starch-thickened sauces, if gluten is not a concern. Chickpea flour (aka “besan” if you are shopping at an Indian market) or garbanzo fava bean flour, a product made by Bob’s Red Mill, may also be used if you prefer a gluten-free dish.

The last of the trio of workhorse sauces is chocolate ganache, a mixture of chocolate and cream. The exquisite beauty of ganache is that it can be thick and creamy, performing as the luscious interior of a decadent chocolate truffle, or whisper thin and used as a glaze. It can be chilled and whipped into a fluffy frosting or as a thick, rich sauce for fruit or ice cream.

Carême’s concept of mother sauces is built on the idea of a cook’s body of skills. Pork chops with onion gravy, broccoli casserole with sauce mornay, and chocolate ganache are the foundation of a modern repertoire for the home cook — trustworthy, versatile, and, above all, delicious.

Virginia Willis is an Atlanta-based Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.

RECIPES

Open up a world of cooking possibilities by mastering the simple, versatile techniques used to make the sauces in these recipes.

Pork Chops with Onion Gravy

Pork chops are an excellent choice for a 30-minute skillet supper. You could also swap out chops for chicken thighs or chicken breasts. When making protein adjustments, the key is to remove the meat when it is cooked, and adjust the consistency of the gravy separately.

Broccoli Casserole with Sauce Mornay

Warming the milk in this recipe is essential to prevent lumps from forming. The bouquet garni of fresh herbs and peppercorns in this recipe doesn’t require a cheesecloth sachet since you are straining the milk, and it can be as simple as a few stems of parsley. And, if pressured for time or energy, unlike heating the milk, it can be omitted.

The amount of starch in the sauce is best suited for a semi-firm cheese such as Swiss or Gruyere, but cheddar may be used, as well.

Chocolate Ganache

At its most simple, chocolate ganache is a one-to-one ratio of chocolate and heavy cream. This is perhaps the ultimate must-know sauce. Serve sliced fruit, berries, or even store-bought cookies with a bowl of chocolate ganache for dipping and prepare to receive the accolades.

Vegan or plant-based chocolate ganache is possible! Simply use a plant-based heavy cream or a thicker plant-based milk such as a barista blend and vegan chocolate.

