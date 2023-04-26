Recipe: Make Southbound’s Wood Grilled Cauliflower

If you don’t have a steamer, fill a large saucepan with 1/2 inch of water. Make three golf ball-sized balls of aluminum foil and arrange in bottom of saucepan. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Arrange the cauliflower steaks on a heatproof plate. It’s fine if the steaks overlap. Carefully lower plate into the saucepan. Cover the saucepan and cook cauliflower until tender, about 5 minutes. Uncover and use tongs to carefully remove the hot cauliflower from the makeshift steamer.

Explore More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Southbound’s Wood Grilled Cauliflower

Tahini Dressing

Always stir tahini well before using. This recipe makes a very tart dressing that is also delicious on a salad with some sweet ingredients such as cubed apples or dried fruit. The restaurant dresses each serving with 2 or 3 tablespoons of dressing.

Harissa

Rehydrate chiles by putting them in a small bowl and covering with warm water. When chiles are flexible, about 30 minutes, remove them from water and discard stems, seeds and soaking water. The restaurant garnishes each appetizer serving with a tablespoon of harissa.

From the menu of . . . Southbound, 5394 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 678-580-5579, southboundatl.com/.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.