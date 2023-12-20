Recipe: Make Bold Monk Brewing Co.’s Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Bold Monk Brewing Co.’s Yellowfin Tuna Salad. Courtesy of Bold Monk Brewing Co.

Caption
FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

I am requesting the recipe for the yellowfin tuna salad from Bold Monk Brewing Co. It is one of my favorite salads on the menu and I would love to have the recipe, especially for the dressing. — Kate Iddins, Decatur

The salad combines a favorite sushi combination of fresh tuna and avocado with a bright and slightly spicy Chile-Orange Vinaigrette. The Togarashi Peanuts augment the Asian flavors of the salad.

The food at Bold Monk Brewing Co. is billed as combining Belgian influences and California fresh cuisine. This recipe was developed by chefs Jason Hall and Tony Dubose to serve a light, fresh salad that reflects the global influence of Belgium’s international trading history.

Bold Monk Brewing Co.’s Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Note: For nutritional calculations, included salt is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Chile-Orange Vinaigrette

Calabrian hot sauce is available online. Substitute harissa, Sriracha or sambal oelek if desired.

Togarashi Peanuts

Togarashi is a Japanese spice mixture found at Asian groceries, some natural food stores and online from stores like Walmart.

From the menu of ... Bold Monk Brewing Co., 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta; 404-390-3288, boldmonkbrewingco.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

