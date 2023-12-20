Recipe: Make Bold Monk Brewing Co.’s Yellowfin Tuna Salad

I am requesting the recipe for the yellowfin tuna salad from Bold Monk Brewing Co. It is one of my favorite salads on the menu and I would love to have the recipe, especially for the dressing. — Kate Iddins, Decatur

The salad combines a favorite sushi combination of fresh tuna and avocado with a bright and slightly spicy Chile-Orange Vinaigrette. The Togarashi Peanuts augment the Asian flavors of the salad.

The food at Bold Monk Brewing Co. is billed as combining Belgian influences and California fresh cuisine. This recipe was developed by chefs Jason Hall and Tony Dubose to serve a light, fresh salad that reflects the global influence of Belgium’s international trading history.