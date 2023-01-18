RECIPE: Sichuan-inspired lamb chops, no wok required

I’ve taken these flavors as inspiration for a lamb chop dish that’s easy to achieve at home with minimal ingredients and without a wok.

I like to use lamb loin chops for this recipe. They’re cheaper than rib chops and, because of the bone and layer of fat, are more forgiving to cook. Overshoot the doneness a bit and they’ll still be tasty. Lamb shoulder chops can work here, too. However, they contain so much connective tissue that you may want to simmer them in the sauce them a bit longer than is written in the recipe below.