Cookbook review: Cooking through history, coast to coast

The chapters of “Smithsonian American Table: The Foods, People, and Innovations That Feed Us” (Harvest, $40) flow like a tour through a well-curated museum exhibit, with artifact-filled displays arranged along a linear timeline. After a brief introduction to the 177-year-old institution, you enter A Taste of Place. Here you learn the foodways Native peoples formed thousands of years ago and how they evolved after colonizers and immigrants arrived. A section called The United Eats of America showcases iconic dishes representative of each state: boiled peanuts from Georgia, Grape Nuts ice cream from New Hampshire, and so on.

Next stop is The Mark of History, showing how enslavement, war, social movements and politics influenced the way we eat. Food Fads and Trends delves into street foods, cookouts, lunchboxes, fad diets, craft beer, sushi, and more. Innovators and Creators profiles the people whose ideas left a lasting impact on our diets, including George Washington Carver, La Choy co-founder Ilhan New, Tupperware founder Brownie Wise, and microwave inventor Percy Spencer.