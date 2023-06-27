Try this crispy rice treat from Laos

Laos, a landlocked country in Southeast Asia, is known the abundant use of fresh greens and various forms of rice in its cuisine. Nam khao (crispy rice salad) is a popular dish there, and Thip Athakhanh’s version with tofu at Snackboxe Bistro goes unmatched in Atlanta.

The golden rice nuggets are alternately crunchy, chewy, soft and sometimes puffed — an explosion of textures. This is achieved by taking wet jasmine rice and forming it into balls, frying them extra crispy and then breaking the spheres apart. The nubbly texture of the rice is mixed with slivered scallions, red onion, peanuts and plump cubes of lightly fried tofu.

Pile it high on wide leaves of romaine, which acts as a vessel for eating, as well as a cool counterpoint. Brightness and punch come from plentiful cilantro leaves and a briny marinade of fish sauce and lime. Every bite is aromatic, vibrant and filled with crunch.

Snackboxe Bistro. 6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. 770-417-8082; 1960 Day Drive, Duluth. 770-518-1105, snackboxebistro.com

