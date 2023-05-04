Review: Corner Slice features Detroit-style pizza and more in Decatur

There also are three specialty combos — spicy, white or veg — for either the Detroit or the bar pizzas.

Credit: Ben Horgan

Beyond pizza, you’ll find sandwiches, wings, salads and sides on the menu.

You can order the chicken wings fried from soft to extra crispy, tossed in your choice of six sauces, and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing, celery and carrots.

The house, Greek and panzanella salads are a good bet for something a bit more healthful. The regular-size house salad fed two as a side, so I’d guess the family-size lives up to its name.

Sandwiches include a meaty soppressata, capicola and pepperoni hero, and the Beyond meatball parm, which comes with marinara and cheese; you can substitute vegan mozzarella for an additional charge.

I ordered the eggplant parm, layered with hand-breaded and fried eggplant, marinara and a blend of cheeses. Along with the Detroit pizza, it proved to be my favorite bite. Not only was I surprised by how big it was, but it also traveled very well, and was easy to reheat.

You order at the counter. If you’re dining in, you can sit at one of the tables near the front window, or a smaller table along the narrow hallway.

I opted for a seat at the bar, where you’ll find two beers on tap, and a good selection of canned beer, wine and soft drinks.

Credit: Ben Horgan

CORNER SLICE

Food: pizza, wings, sandwiches, sides and gluten-free options

Service model: counter service, with pickup and delivery

Vegetarian dishes: pizza, sandwiches, salads and sides

Alcohol: wine, beer on draft and in cans

Price range: $4 (Detroit pizza slice) to $23 (large specialty pies)

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays

Outdoor dining: a few tables

Address, phone: 902 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-343-0415

Website: cornersliceatl.com

