Find wine pairings for girl dinner, a coffee party and more Atlanta food events

This April, check out a spring festival in Grant Park, attend a sushi and sake pairing, and get a free ice cream cone from Ben & Jerry’s.
Here’s our running lineup of food-related things to do in metro Atlanta:
This April, check out a spring festival in Grant Park, attend a sushi and sake pairing, and get a free ice cream cone from Ben & Jerry’s.
Here’s our running lineup of food-related things to do in metro Atlanta:
VinoTeca will showcase talented women winemakers alongside popular “girl dinner” plates — an internet trend that shows the random, snacky combinations people throw together for dinner when time is limited. Chef Pedro Porras of Saberico will prepare snacky food — like mozzarella sticks, crab dip, gourmet sliders, tortilla espanola and mac and cheese — while the ladies of VinoTeca pair each dish with a wine. Tickets include five wines with five plates.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2. $85 per person. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. events.humanitix.com/wine-dinner-girl-dinner.
Throughout the month of April, the American Lamb Board invites diners to experience the flavor of American lamb. Several restaurants in the city will be serving dishes priced under $30 that feature a unique spin on American lamb. Diners can vote online for their favorite dishes, and the winning chef will host an intimate, ticketed Lamb Jam dinner this summer. Participating restaurants include Ela, Bread & Butterfly, Marcus Bar & Grille, Gunshow, Pendolino and Ecco Buckhead.
April 1-30. Multiple locations. americanlamb.com/lamb-jam-2026-atlanta.
St. Julep, the rooftop bar atop the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel Buckhead, will transform into a spring pop-up with floral installations and a seasonal menu with drinks like the lavender margarita with lime and lavender syrup and the Garden Blitz with gin, Giffard’s cream peach liqueur, passionfruit and lemon.
April 1-June 30. 374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, saintjulepatl.com/happenings.
Nakato will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 and under. Kids can search for eggs in Nakato’s Japanese garden, and they will be filled with prizes including gift cards for the restaurant. Parents must RSVP in advance for their children to join the hunt.
3-4 p.m. Sunday, April 5. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com/events/easter-egg-hunt.
Celebrate Atlanta at this Old Fourth Ward restaurant with food from the grill, specialty cocktails, raffle prizes and live music. The party starts at 4:04 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new patio and a Champagne toast.
4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/marcus-bar-and-grille-atlanta.
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will hold a coffee party in partnership with In Common, an Atlanta-based social club. Attendees can enjoy interactive coffee stations and tastings, a DJ and breakfast bites.
9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 11. $35-$45 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. chicheriamx.com/coffee.
Water bottle brand Owala will celebrate its birthday with a free, public event at the Works in west Midtown, featuring games, giveaways and new products from its birthday line of seven beach-themed designs.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 11. 300 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. owalalife.com/birthday-bash.
Celebrate Chamblee’s restaurants during this weeklong event where participating eateries will offer special menus and deals for diners. Check out restaurants like Antiguo Lobo, the Bronx Bagel Buggy, Hopstix, the Mad Italian and Frosty Caboose.
April 12-18. Multiple locations. chambleerestaurantweek.net.
At Red’s Beer Garden, learn about galaxies from Kristen “Red” Sumpter‘s dad, Monte, who majored in astrophysics. The event is free to attend and will take place outside with food and drinks available to purchase. Sign up online so Red’s Beer Garden can get an accurate headcount.
6 p.m. Monday, April 13. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com/gift-cards-certificate-for-sale/galaxies-with-monte.
Free cone day returns to the ice cream chain next month. Diners can line up at participating shops for a free ice cream scoop on a cone or in a cup. There’s no limit to how many times a person can line up for a free cone.
Noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Multiple locations. benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day.
Atlanta chefs and restaurateurs will gather at the Works for the 25th anniversary of Taste of Atlanta. Tickets include unlimited food and beverage tastings, live entertainment and an after-party at Your 3rd Spot starting at 9 p.m. Participating restaurants include Antico, Bistro Niko, Das BBQ, El Super Pan, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Tiny Lou’s and NFA Burger.
6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 16. $95-$135 per person. The Works, 1300 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. tasteofatlanta.com.
Funwoody Restaurants will hold its annual spring festival featuring more than 30 food vendors and tastes of beer, wine and spirits. Tickets include unlimited tastings and live music with sales benefiting BreakthroughT1D, which supports research and advocacy for Type 1 diabetes. Participating restaurants include Farm Burger, Message in a Bottle, NFA Burger, Royal Spice Indian Restaurant and Vino Venue.
1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 18. $70-$120 per person. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. funwoodyrestaurants.com/gek-2026.
The Grant Park Conservancy is launching its first Market in the Park on Earth Day. It will transform the Boulevard Green into a community hub with local vendors, music and food vendors — including Big Softie, Sweet Auburn Barbecue and Hermanita from Tio Lucho’s.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 19. 759 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. gpconservancy.org/events-programs/marketinthepark.
Epicurean Theatre will partner with O-Ku for a five-course dining experience where guests explore the techniques and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Each course will be paired with a different sake.
7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 23. $125 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/sushi-sake-featuring-o-ku.