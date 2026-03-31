Food & Dining Find wine pairings for girl dinner, a coffee party and more Atlanta food events Dine on lamb dishes, bring the kids to an Easter egg hunt and more things to do this April. The Green Eggs and Kegs festival returns in April with unlimited food and drink tastings from participating restaurants. (Courtesy of Green Eggs and Kegs)

By Olivia Wakim 58 minutes ago Share

This April, check out a spring festival in Grant Park, attend a sushi and sake pairing, and get a free ice cream cone from Ben & Jerry’s. Here’s our running lineup of food-related things to do in metro Atlanta:

Girl Dinner VinoTeca will showcase talented women winemakers alongside popular “girl dinner” plates — an internet trend that shows the random, snacky combinations people throw together for dinner when time is limited. Chef Pedro Porras of Saberico will prepare snacky food — like mozzarella sticks, crab dip, gourmet sliders, tortilla espanola and mac and cheese — while the ladies of VinoTeca pair each dish with a wine. Tickets include five wines with five plates. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2. $85 per person. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. events.humanitix.com/wine-dinner-girl-dinner. RELATED A long-awaited restaurant opens in Inman Park and more from Atlanta’s food scene Enjoy the many flavors of American lamb at participating Atlanta restaurants during the 2026 Lamb Jam. (Courtesy of Lamb Jam 2026) Lamb Jam 2026 Throughout the month of April, the American Lamb Board invites diners to experience the flavor of American lamb. Several restaurants in the city will be serving dishes priced under $30 that feature a unique spin on American lamb. Diners can vote online for their favorite dishes, and the winning chef will host an intimate, ticketed Lamb Jam dinner this summer. Participating restaurants include Ela, Bread & Butterfly, Marcus Bar & Grille, Gunshow, Pendolino and Ecco Buckhead.

April 1-30. Multiple locations. americanlamb.com/lamb-jam-2026-atlanta.

Spring in Bloom St. Julep, the rooftop bar atop the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel Buckhead, will transform into a spring pop-up with floral installations and a seasonal menu with drinks like the lavender margarita with lime and lavender syrup and the Garden Blitz with gin, Giffard’s cream peach liqueur, passionfruit and lemon. April 1-June 30. 374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-531-8902, saintjulepatl.com/happenings. Bring the kids to Nakato on Easter Sunday for an Easter egg hunt. (Courtesy of Nakato) Easter Egg Hunt Nakato will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 and under. Kids can search for eggs in Nakato’s Japanese garden, and they will be filled with prizes including gift cards for the restaurant. Parents must RSVP in advance for their children to join the hunt. 3-4 p.m. Sunday, April 5. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com/events/easter-egg-hunt.

404 Day at Marcus Bar & Grille Celebrate Atlanta at this Old Fourth Ward restaurant with food from the grill, specialty cocktails, raffle prizes and live music. The party starts at 4:04 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new patio and a Champagne toast. 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/marcus-bar-and-grille-atlanta. RELATED Preserving Atlanta’s beloved restaurants is a balancing act Coffee Social Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will hold a coffee party in partnership with In Common, an Atlanta-based social club. Attendees can enjoy interactive coffee stations and tastings, a DJ and breakfast bites. 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 11. $35-$45 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. chicheriamx.com/coffee. Owala Birthday Beach Bash Water bottle brand Owala will celebrate its birthday with a free, public event at the Works in west Midtown, featuring games, giveaways and new products from its birthday line of seven beach-themed designs.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 11. 300 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. owalalife.com/birthday-bash. Chamblee Restaurant Week Celebrate Chamblee’s restaurants during this weeklong event where participating eateries will offer special menus and deals for diners. Check out restaurants like Antiguo Lobo, the Bronx Bagel Buggy, Hopstix, the Mad Italian and Frosty Caboose. April 12-18. Multiple locations. chambleerestaurantweek.net. Galaxies with Monte At Red’s Beer Garden, learn about galaxies from Kristen “Red” Sumpter‘s dad, Monte, who majored in astrophysics. The event is free to attend and will take place outside with food and drinks available to purchase. Sign up online so Red’s Beer Garden can get an accurate headcount. 6 p.m. Monday, April 13. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com/gift-cards-certificate-for-sale/galaxies-with-monte.

Ben & Jerry’s Free cone day returns to the ice cream chain next month. Diners can line up at participating shops for a free ice cream scoop on a cone or in a cup. There’s no limit to how many times a person can line up for a free cone. Noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Multiple locations. benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day. RELATED Hop over to these Easter brunches in metro Atlanta Taste of Atlanta returns for its annual food festival. (Courtesy of Taste of Atlanta) Taste of Atlanta Atlanta chefs and restaurateurs will gather at the Works for the 25th anniversary of Taste of Atlanta. Tickets include unlimited food and beverage tastings, live entertainment and an after-party at Your 3rd Spot starting at 9 p.m. Participating restaurants include Antico, Bistro Niko, Das BBQ, El Super Pan, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Tiny Lou’s and NFA Burger. 6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 16. $95-$135 per person. The Works, 1300 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. tasteofatlanta.com.

The Green Eggs & Kegs festival returns next month to Funwoody Restaurants, David Abes’ restaurant group. (Courtesy of Funwoody Restaurants) Green Eggs & Kegs Funwoody Restaurants will hold its annual spring festival featuring more than 30 food vendors and tastes of beer, wine and spirits. Tickets include unlimited tastings and live music with sales benefiting BreakthroughT1D, which supports research and advocacy for Type 1 diabetes. Participating restaurants include Farm Burger, Message in a Bottle, NFA Burger, Royal Spice Indian Restaurant and Vino Venue. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 18. $70-$120 per person. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. funwoodyrestaurants.com/gek-2026. RELATED Atlanta farmers markets 101: A guide for first-time shoppers The first Market in the Park will take place at Grant Park on April 19. (Courtesy of Grant Park Conservancy) Market in the Park The Grant Park Conservancy is launching its first Market in the Park on Earth Day. It will transform the Boulevard Green into a community hub with local vendors, music and food vendors — including Big Softie, Sweet Auburn Barbecue and Hermanita from Tio Lucho’s.