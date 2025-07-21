Apache (393 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta) offers many opportunities for artists to showcase their talents. Among them are Da Function: Indie Artist Open Mic on Wednesday and Waffles & Whiskey Presents The Waffle Houze Cypher Open Mic on July 29. Check their website for a full list of open mic nights.

Napoleon’s

Napoleon’s (2836 Lavista Road, Decatur) is another spot that offers many regular open mic opportunities formusicians, including a jazz jam led by Joe Gransden every Monday night, a blues jam with Sandra Senn from Blue Velvet Atlanta on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and an acoustic open mic with Bill Sheffield and Spencer L. Kirkpatrick on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Waller’s Coffee Shop

This cozy coffee shop and performance space (240 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur), near Your DeKalb Farmers Market, hosts an open mic night on the first Tuesday of every month. The next one is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

Railroad Earth

This residence, production facility, art and music venue, and community hub (1467 Oxford Road NE, Atlanta) near Emory University hosts an open mic on the first Monday of every month. The next one happens 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

Southern Feedstore

In East Atlanta Village, Southern Feedstore (1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Suite 6, Atlanta) offers an open mic night every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Charis Books & More

Charis’ monthly open mic takes place both in person at Charis (184 S. Candler St., Decatur) and virtually on Crowdcast, Charis’ virtual event platform. Of course, to participate, you’ll have to be there in person, but you can watch the event from anywhere.

Urban Grind

Urban Grind (962 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta) holds an open mic poetry night every Thursday, with signup beginning at 7 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Red Light Cafe

Red Light Cafe (553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta) offers a variety of open mic nights for musicians, poets and storytellers to take center stage. The first Tuesday of the month is a comedy open mic, every Wednesday there’s a jazz jam with the Gordon Vernick Quartet, and on the third Tuesday a storytelling open mic is offered.

Kat’s Cafe

Kat’s Cafe (970 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta) hosts an open mic stand-up comedy night every Tuesday, presented by the Atlanta House of Comedy.

Eddie’s Attic

Every other Monday night, Eddie’s Attic (515 North McDonough St., Decatur) provides an open mic forum for aspiring performing songwriters, with the winners moving on to the bi-annual competition. Past winners include John Mayer, Clay Cook, Uncle Mark Reynolds and Jennifer Nettles.

Boggs Social & Supply

Socially Awkward Comedy is an open mic hosted by Amber Ritchie, Clifton Taylor and Shannon Kelly at Boggs Social & Supply (1310 White St. SW, Atlanta) every other Tuesday, with the next one scheduled July 29. Signup is at 7 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Downwind Restaurant and Lounge

Mary Lou Davidson hosts a songwriters’ open mic on the first Monday of the month at Downwind (2000 Airport Road, Chamblee) at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Smith’s Olde Bar

Smith’s Olde Bar (1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta) offers two weekly chances to get behind the mic. On Mondays, Gio Yaquinto and his band host a live music open mic. On Wednesdays, comedians are in the spotlight as Lisandra Vázquez and Marietta Mendler host an open mic.

Fat Matt’s Rib Shack

Blues and barbecue come together at the weekly Fran’s Jam open mic night on Tuesday nights at Fat Matt’s (1811 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta).

