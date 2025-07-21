Things to do
Things to do

Summon your courage and check this guide to open mics

Atlanta is a city of opportunity for musicians, comics, storytellers and poets.
There's an open mic available to you at many spaces around Atlanta — whether you want to sing the blues, spin a yarn, tell some jokes or recite a poem. (File)
There's an open mic available to you at many spaces around Atlanta — whether you want to sing the blues, spin a yarn, tell some jokes or recite a poem. (File)
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
1 minute ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Atlanta offers a wide variety of places where independent aspiring musicians, comedians, storytellers and poets can share their work — and patrons can catch a rising star. Here is just a small sampling of the many open mic nights in and around the metro area. There’s probably one near you.

Apache XLR

Apache (393 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta) offers many opportunities for artists to showcase their talents. Among them are Da Function: Indie Artist Open Mic on Wednesday and Waffles & Whiskey Presents The Waffle Houze Cypher Open Mic on July 29. Check their website for a full list of open mic nights.

Joe Gransden, trombonist and front man for the Joe Gransden Big Band, hosts a jazz jam at Napoleon's on Lavista Road on Monday nights. (Courtesy of Ryan Chapman)

Credit: Ryan Chapman

icon to expand image

Credit: Ryan Chapman

Napoleon’s

Napoleon’s (2836 Lavista Road, Decatur) is another spot that offers many regular open mic opportunities formusicians, including a jazz jam led by Joe Gransden every Monday night, a blues jam with Sandra Senn from Blue Velvet Atlanta on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and an acoustic open mic with Bill Sheffield and Spencer L. Kirkpatrick on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Waller’s Coffee Shop

This cozy coffee shop and performance space (240 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur), near Your DeKalb Farmers Market, hosts an open mic night on the first Tuesday of every month. The next one is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

Railroad Earth

This residence, production facility, art and music venue, and community hub (1467 Oxford Road NE, Atlanta) near Emory University hosts an open mic on the first Monday of every month. The next one happens 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta Village hosts an open mic night on Tuesdays. (Courtesy of TKO/Naijah Ashbaugh)

Credit: Naijah Ashbaugh

icon to expand image

Credit: Naijah Ashbaugh

Southern Feedstore

In East Atlanta Village, Southern Feedstore (1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Suite 6, Atlanta) offers an open mic night every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Charis Books & More in Decatur offers a monthly open mic night. While here, you can explore a wide variety of books not readily available elsewhere. (Bita Honarvar for the AJC)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

icon to expand image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Charis Books & More

Charis’ monthly open mic takes place both in person at Charis (184 S. Candler St., Decatur) and virtually on Crowdcast, Charis’ virtual event platform. Of course, to participate, you’ll have to be there in person, but you can watch the event from anywhere.

Urban Grind

Urban Grind (962 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta) holds an open mic poetry night every Thursday, with signup beginning at 7 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Red Light Cafe

Red Light Cafe (553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta) offers a variety of open mic nights for musicians, poets and storytellers to take center stage. The first Tuesday of the month is a comedy open mic, every Wednesday there’s a jazz jam with the Gordon Vernick Quartet, and on the third Tuesday a storytelling open mic is offered.

Kat’s Cafe

Kat’s Cafe (970 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta) hosts an open mic stand-up comedy night every Tuesday, presented by the Atlanta House of Comedy.

Eddie’s Attic

Every other Monday night, Eddie’s Attic (515 North McDonough St., Decatur) provides an open mic forum for aspiring performing songwriters, with the winners moving on to the bi-annual competition. Past winners include John Mayer, Clay Cook, Uncle Mark Reynolds and Jennifer Nettles.

Boggs Social & Supply

Socially Awkward Comedy is an open mic hosted by Amber Ritchie, Clifton Taylor and Shannon Kelly at Boggs Social & Supply (1310 White St. SW, Atlanta) every other Tuesday, with the next one scheduled July 29. Signup is at 7 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Downwind, the restaurant at the Peachtree DeKalb Airport, features a songwriters’ open mic on the first Monday of the month. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC)

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

icon to expand image

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Downwind Restaurant and Lounge

Mary Lou Davidson hosts a songwriters’ open mic on the first Monday of the month at Downwind (2000 Airport Road, Chamblee) at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

Smith’s Olde Bar

Smith’s Olde Bar (1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta) offers two weekly chances to get behind the mic. On Mondays, Gio Yaquinto and his band host a live music open mic. On Wednesdays, comedians are in the spotlight as Lisandra Vázquez and Marietta Mendler host an open mic.

Fran’s Jam open mic night is held every Tuesday at Fat Matt’s Rib Shack on Piedmont Avenue. (Ligaya Figueras/AJC)
icon to expand image

Fat Matt’s Rib Shack

Blues and barbecue come together at the weekly Fran’s Jam open mic night on Tuesday nights at Fat Matt’s (1811 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta).

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

About the Author

ArtsATL staff
More Stories

Keep Reading

Sure it's only mid-July, but Escape the Netherworld is hosting five themed escape rooms, including one called Haunted that challenges players to defeat the Night Hag. (Courtesy of Escape the Netherworld)

Credit: Courtesy of Escape the Netherworld

Move over, Christmas in July — Summerween is staging a ghoulish takeover

Event presenters and retailers say summertime is the right time to put jack-o’-lantern smiles on faces of Halloween lovers.

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

From ATL Comic Convention to a "Jukebox Giants" musical review and Pajama Jam at the Children's Museum, here are 15 family-friendly happenings in metro Atlanta this weekend.

The Latest

The idea of a watch company in the Midwest was created by a handful of Chicago businessmen in 1864. A year later, the first Elgin watch was manufactured.

Credit: Bonnie Hanley

Where can I find it: pocket watch repair, porcelain repair

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Move over, Christmas in July — Summerween is staging a ghoulish takeover

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.