27-point underdog Kennesaw State takes down undefeated Liberty. Watch the highlights

Kennesaw State football earned its first FBS win Wednesday night — against an undefeated Liberty.
The Liberty Flames came into the game riding a 17-game regular season winning streak, the longest active streak in FBS.
The Owls, who are in their first season of FBS play and were a 27-point underdog, took the lead in the second quarter and maintained a lead throughout the second half of the game, winning 27-24.
Watch the ESPN recap of game highlights below.
To see coach Brian Bohannon’s postgame comments, go to https://ksuowls.com/watch/?Archive=522&type=Archive
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty highlights
