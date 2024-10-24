27-point underdog Kennesaw State takes down undefeated Liberty. Watch the highlights

Kennesaw State football earned its first FBS win Wednesday night — against an undefeated Liberty.

The Liberty Flames came into the game riding a 17-game regular season winning streak, the longest active streak in FBS.

The Owls, who are in their first season of FBS play and were a 27-point underdog, took the lead in the second quarter and maintained a lead throughout the second half of the game, winning 27-24.