27-point underdog Kennesaw State takes down undefeated Liberty. Watch the highlights

FILE - The Kennesaw State mascot dances during the Kennesaw State vs. Dixie State football game on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. Kennesaw State defeated Dixie State 37-27. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

By
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State football earned its first FBS win Wednesday night — against an undefeated Liberty.

The Liberty Flames came into the game riding a 17-game regular season winning streak, the longest active streak in FBS.

The Owls, who are in their first season of FBS play and were a 27-point underdog, took the lead in the second quarter and maintained a lead throughout the second half of the game, winning 27-24.

Watch the ESPN recap of game highlights below.

To see coach Brian Bohannon’s postgame comments, go to https://ksuowls.com/watch/?Archive=522&type=Archive

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty highlights

