ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons' Fontenot, Smith pleased with draft haul

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

caption arrowCaption
Falcons' GM and coach discuss the team's 2022 draft.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top