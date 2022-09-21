ajc logo
X

Video: Kirby Smart on Malaki Starks, other Georgia players

Combined ShapeCaption
Kirby Smart on Malaki Starks, other Georgia players

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top