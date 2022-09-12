ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Younghoe Koo talks about field-goal attempt

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo discusses his potential game-winning field-goal try Sunday against the Saints.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top