ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons' Matt Ryan has tough day

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons QB Matt Ryan completed 34 of 46 passes for 300 yards but he had three interceptions.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top