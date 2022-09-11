ajc logo
Video: Falcons coach Arthur Smith talks about 27-26 loss to Saints

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons coach Arthur Smith discusses the heartbreaking loss to the Saints in the season opener.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

