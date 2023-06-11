Turnovers hurt Dream in loss to Sun

The Atlanta Dream finished a five-game homestand with just one win after an 89-77 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.

The Dream (2-5, 1-4 home) committed 26 turnovers, including a fourth-quarter stretch of seven turnovers on seven straight possessions.

Cheyenne Parker led the Dream with game-highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds. Allisha Gray added 18 points and Rhyne Howard had 16 points. The trio combined for all but five of the starters’ points and all but 23 of the total points.

The Eastern Conference leading Sun (8-2) were led by Alyssa Thomas with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Brionna Jones had 18 points.

The Dream begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday at the New York Liberty.