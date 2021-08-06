ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Historic medal for Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

By AJC sports
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Friday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Friday and Saturday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Saturday.

For Subscribers: In Friday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Historic medal for Allyson Felix
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Historic medal for Allyson Felix (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

