Overtime to host women’s league in 2024

The league, which will compete in the OTE Arena in Atlanta, will be named Overtime Select. It will have eight teams competing in a regular season over four weeks. Players will also take part in a business summit.

Overtime Select will sign elite high school aged players to participate in the inaugural season. Players that have already committed include Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Jenica Lewis, Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo and Jerzy Robinson. Additional participants will be announced in the coming months.

A group of advisors have been assembled including Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart. The advisors will also be involved in developing the league’s format and providing mentorship to the players.

“I am proud to be part of developing this groundbreaking league and to join an amazing group of advisors,” Stewart, the New York Liberty forward and 2023 WNBA MVP, said in a statement. “The future of our sport has never been brighter. Providing more opportunities for the many talented, up-and-coming players is essential to continuing the growth of our game, and my ambition is this league serves as a platform and accelerator for those athletes.”