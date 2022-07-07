BreakingNews
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
Dream rookie Rhyne Howard takes aim at 3-point title during All-Star weekend

Dream All-Star Rhyne Howard (left) will try to dethrone three-time event winner Allie Quigley of the Sky on Saturday in a 3-point contest in Chicago. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Dream All-Star Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, will try to dethrone three-time event winner Allie Quigley of the Sky on Saturday in a 3-point contest in Chicago.

Howard, a guard who starred at Kentucky, is shooting 33.8% from 3-point range through 22 games.

ExploreDream fail to hit any 3-pointers in home loss

The 3-point contest and WNBA Skills Challenge will air live on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET as part of the WNBA All-Star weekend. The All-Star game is Sunday.

Quigley and current WNBA made-threes leader Kelsey Plum of the Aces headline the six players in the 3-point contest.

Besides Howard, Quigley and Plum, the other competitors are fellow All-Stars Ariel Atkins of the Mystics, Jewell Loyd of the Storm and Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings.

Quigley won the event in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Plum has made 71 3-point shots this season.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the All-Star weekend in my hometown,” Quigley said in a WNBA news release. “After winning the event last year, I really thought it would be my final time taking part. But the opportunity to compete one more time and to do so in Chicago was too good to pass up. I can’t wait to shoot in front of our home fans; it’s always a great time.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

