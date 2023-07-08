Dream pulls away from Sky for fourth straight win

Allisha Gray scored 21 points, Cheyenne Parker had a double-double and the Dream dominated the fourth quarter to pull away for an 82-68 win over the Sky on Friday night in Chicago.

The Dream, which has won four straight, opened the fourth quarter with a 59-58 lead and, starting with a Gray 3-pointer, scored the first 13 points.

Rhyne Howard followed with a 3-point and Naz Hillmon had a three-point play. Chicago missed five shots before Courtney Williams made a free throw to end the drought at the 6:46 mark. Danielle Robinson of the Dream quickly answered with a layup that made it 74-59.

Explore Dream schedule and results

The Sky had four more misses and a turnover before Kahleah Copper scored on a putback to make it 76-63 with 3:44 to play.

Chicago was outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter, making 2 of 13 shots with three turnovers.

Howard had 17 points for the Dream (9-8) and Parker and Robinson 14 each.

Copper had 16 points for Chicago (8-10), which is 1-1 under new coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, who replaced James Wade on Saturday. Wade was hired as an assistant coach by the NBA Toronto Raptors.

The Dream and Sky play again Sunday night.