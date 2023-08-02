Dream lose to streaking Aces in Las Vegas

State Sports Report
By News services
55 minutes ago
Cheyenne Parker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half for the Dream, who fell to the Aces 93-72 Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Allisha Gray, coming off back-to-back games with 25-plus points for the Dream (14-12), was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Rhyne Howard also struggled from the field, scoring just six points.

Jackie Young scored 24 points and A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Aces clinched a WNBA playoff spot.

Las Vegas (24-2) has won eight straight games to become the second team in WNBA history to start a season 24-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets. The Aces still have 14 regular-season games before the playoffs start.

Kierstan Bell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 75-62 early in the fourth quarter. She finished with a career-high 15 points.

Kelsey Plum added 14 points and five assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray moved into 13th place in WNBA history for career assists.

Las Vegas led 54-43 at halftime behind three double-digit scorers in Young (18), Wilson (13) and Plum (10).

News services
