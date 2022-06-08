ajc logo
Dream fall to Storm, 72-60

Rhyne Howard (10) of the Atlanta Dream dribbles the ball during the game against the Seattle Storm on June 7, 2022 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

Combined ShapeCaption
State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

SEATTLE— Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Breanna Stewart had 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 72-60 Tuesday.

Seattle led by as many as 17 points, but Atlanta went on a 13-0 run to get within 64-60 with 3:52 remaining. Stewart, who picked up her fifth foul with 6:01 left, ended Seattle’s drought with a 3-pointer from the corner at 3:38. Neither team scored for the next two minutes until Gabby Williams was left open under the basket, and Ezi Magbegor added a 3-pointer as the Storm closed on an 8-0 run.

Magbegor had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Seattle (6-5). Stewart missed her first six shots before finishing 5 of 15 from the field and 6 of 6 at the stripe.

Loyd scored 13 of Seattle’s opening 17 points and she also beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 60-47 lead.

Cheyenne Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta (7-5). Rookie Kristy Wallace added 12 points before fouling out late and Rhyne Howard scored 11 on 5-of-17 shooting. Erica Wheeler appeared to injure her ankle in the first quarter and did not return after playing three minutes.

After a nine-year career with the Storm, Tanisha Wright returned to Seattle as a first-year coach for Atlanta.

