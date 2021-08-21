ajc logo
X

Dream drop eighth game in a row

Odyssey Sims led the Dream with 16 points. File photo
Caption
Odyssey Sims led the Dream with 16 points. File photo

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Phoenix (13-10) led 60-57 entering the fourth quarter and closed it out behind Diggins-Smith, who had 11 points in the period as the Mercury outscored the Dream 24-12 in handing them their eighth straight loss.

Odyssey Sims led the Dream with 16 points. Monique Billings had 15, and Aari McDonald and Crystal Bradford each had 13.

A driving layup and a pair of free throws by Diggins-Smith boosted the margin to 68-59, and her 3-pointer midway through the period gave Phoenix a 73-61 lead.

Brittney Griner had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Mercury, who finished with a 47-24 edge on the boards and had 22 assists, compared to 11 for the Dream (6-17).

In Other News
1
After road trip, Dream remain far from playoff contention
2
Dream fall to Sparks on a buzzer-beating putback
3
Attitude adjustment helps Georgia State’s Blake Carroll shine
4
Dream fall to Sparks in overtime
5
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars release
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top