Halloween is just under three weeks away, but HBCU football has already started rattling the windows.
October arrived in HBCU football with all the subtlety of a drum major at midfield. It high-stepped through the door, rearranged the rankings and wrecked a few predictions.
Week 4 HBCU football includes Albany State vs. Kentucky State, Morehouse hosting Edward Waters and Clark Atlanta facing Warner.
In Week 2, South Carolina State maintained its stronghold as the top team. Here’s a look at how Week 3 stacks up.
Here are 12 moments that stood out on and off the field from another eventful weekend across HBCU football.
Also, Georgia Tech’s defense can’t back up Brent Key’s talk, and Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese wins another championship.
Georgia Tech football's loss marked the first time it has started a season 0-2 since 1989 and extended the Jackets’ losing streak against SEC opponents to 13 games.
Clark Atlanta, Albany State and Savannah State headline a busy Week 2 slate as HBCU football teams across Georgia chase key early-season wins.
Here’s a listing of HBCU homecoming dates for Georgia and other states.
Clark Atlanta, Fort Valley State, Albany State and Benedict all made headlines as Week 1 offered an early look at the HBCU season.