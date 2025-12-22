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Georgia college sports

HBCU football delivers another round of scares, Week 6 homecoming celebrations

October arrived and suddenly, HBCU football looked like a different world

THE YARD: SPORTS

HBCU football games to watch in Week 4

THE YARD: SPORTS

A guide to HBCU football games to watch in Week 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HBCU football rewind: An instant classic, statement wins and rivalry chaos

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Weekend Reflections: Texas is No. 1, but Georgia looks best among contenders

YELLOW JACKETS

Tennessee beats Georgia Tech, drops Jackets to 0-2 for first time since 1989

THE YARD

HBCU football games to watch in Week 2

HBCU FOOTBALL

Save these dates: HBCU homecoming season is coming

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wins, bands and bragging rights: 10 takeaways from HBCU football’s Week 1