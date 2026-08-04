Sports Kennesaw State excited about talent infusion for Jerry Mack’s second season The Owls have been more selective in bringing in players as they chase another Conference USA title. Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack celebrates with his players after the Owls defeated UTEPon Oct. 28, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago Share

Jerry Mack has been a football coach for more than two decades, so he’s just about seen it all. But there’s still something about the start of another season that gets his emotions stirred up for the first day of practice. “I told the team, ‘I don’t think I went to sleep until 3 o’clock in the morning,’” Mack said Tuesday after his Kennesaw State team opened preseason camp with a spirited morning practice. “It’s my 22nd year coaching football, and I feel the same way as Day 1, Year 1.” Excitement is particularly high at Kennesaw State, where Mack set high standards for the program a year ago, in his first season. In only their second season at the FBS level, the Owls went 10-4, won the Conference USA championship and played in the first bowl game in school history.

“It was great. Energetic. It should be like that on the first day,” senior receiver Davis Bryson said. “Everybody’s coming out all confident, ready to get the season started. We’re sick and tired of conditioning all summer, so we’re finally ready to toss the football around a little bit.” It’s a different scenario than a year ago, when Mack was trying to sort through the transfer portal and find enough players to fit his new system. The staff excelled at identifying players and putting them in the right spot. This spring they were able to do the same thing, only at a higher level. “I think we’ve definitely increased some of our strength and length, for the most part,” Mack said. “I also think just the way these guys go about their business — you know, every team is going to have some ups and downs, some adversity. Those things are going to happen because they’re young men, and they’re still learning and growing, but it’s been a smaller amount.” Kennesaw State brought in 29 transfers. Mack admitted that last year’s success helped open a few more doors than a year ago, when the Owls transitioned away from a ground-and-pound attack.

“You get a chance to see body types and the skill sets that I want to go and try to recruit and attack,” he said. “Sometimes you hit on them, sometimes you don’t. I think we did a good job of hitting on some guys to include on our roster.”