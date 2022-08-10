Combined Shape Caption

Serena Williams , Says US Open Will Be , Her Last Tournament.'The Independent' reports that Serena Williams has announced that the "countdown has begun" to her retirement from tennis.Williams' illustrious career in the sport will come to an end following her performance at the U.S. Open later this month.While speaking to 'Vogue,' the 23-time grand slam champion said she thinks of the decision as an evolution as opposed to an end.Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me, Serena Williams, via 'Vogue' interview.There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much, Serena Williams, via Instagram.On August 29, the final grand slam tournament of the year, the U.S. Open, is scheduled to begin.Williams also shared how difficult the decision to end one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport has been.It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads, Serena Williams, via 'Vogue' interview.Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles,seven Australian Opens, six U.S. Opens and three French Opens.In 2017, she became the oldest World No. 1 at the age of 35.